Are Virtual Keynotes With Humor REALLY funny?

Keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis was interviewed by Shelley Irwin on NPR affiliate WGVU in Grand Rapids, Michigan about her recent virtual keynote. "What's it like to do comedy in front of your computer?" was one of the questions posed to her. And the short answer is . . .it's fine. There's timing involved so McInnis admits she has to slow down the jokes and the content, and there's visualization involved because she see her audience in her mind, but yes, people laugh.

"The hardest part is once I turn OFF my computer. I'm used to chatting with the conference attendees, and I really miss that energy AFTER the keynote; it's just a let down and a little too quite," McInnis notes.

But this lack of contact after the event hasn't stopped McInnis from booking dozens of virtual events that she speaks at from her home studio. And she does receive nice notes and comments from attendees. Two recenet compliments:

"Thanks for such a great presentation at the Michigan Great Lakes HFMA women in leadership event! It is true that laughter is great medicine and can help refocus us!"

"Loved your Presentation! You are a very funny woman. It is unfortunate that you could not hear us but I did laugh a lot. If you could send me a copy of your power-point I would appreciate it!"

Over the next month, McInnis will be presenting virtual keynotes to groups ranging from health care to education, recreation, and government. She also has some in-person events lined up for the Spring/Summer/Fall.

"Virtual events need something to liven them up, and humor is the perfect match. If you get the right keynote speaker, who knows how to do it, you can keep your attendees engaged and excited about sitting in front of their computers," quips McInnis.

The interview can be found at this link: https://theworklady.com/latest-news/ on her website or on WGVU's site https://www.wgvunews.org/post/comedian-jan-mcinnis

