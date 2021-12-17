Sunday, December 19, 2021

Apple Air Tags & Car Theft - Mind/Body Med – Immigration --



CAR THEFT WARNING: THE CRIMINAL USE OF APPLE AIRTAGS –







Inexpensive wireless trackers are reportedly being used by thieves to locate and steal cars. Car thieves have been getting crafty and using new technology to steal your car. Some criminals use brute-force tactics, tow trucks, or other crafty ways to steal vehicles, While others simply search for victims who are foolish enough to leave their keys in the car. However, some car thieves have learned to use modern technology to track and steal vehicles, usually high-end sports cars and luxury cars that will command a premium on the black market. Now, these thieve are looking for any vehicle including yours.



In the past, we have covered carjacking and what you should know. Now we want to warn you about the wireless trackers that appear to be harmless. Let's take a look at this method that's reportedly growing in popularity wireless tracking of cars by using Apple AirTags or similar brands. This is very concerning. I'll explain



One car is stolen every 33 seconds in the USA, that's nearly one million cars per year. 50% of the stolen cars were unlocked and 58% of those stolen cars were recovered. Today, car thieves are thinking differently. Typically, thieves roam residential neighborhoods looking for specific models of vehicles. Now they are also roaming parking lots and leaving a tracking device also called Airtag on the target vehicle. Thieves then track the vehicle using the Airtag and steal it at a later time.



Apple AirTags and other brands make these types of devices. These tags are meant to find your keys or other items. Thieves are using this tracking intend to steal vehicles hours or days later. Once the target vehicle is parked in a more secluded location, the thieves can use the Airtag to find that vehicle. Then, they can steal your vehicle using various methods, such as range-extender devices, flatbed trucks, tow trucks, slim Jim's or just break the window and steal the vehicle. The tracker allows them to plan their attacks in advance, rather than using more traditional methods. Thieves may not want the vehicle itself but want the catalytic converter and/or the airbags. These are a favorite of thriving too.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOV3mG2SGjc



Detroit, MI



thecarcoach@laurenfix.com



Cell: 716-440-3888



