Antarctica and Austin Endangered by Stowaway Species

Hitchhiking species are a problem in both my hometown of Austin, Texas, USA as well as the continent of Antarctica. This Herman Trend Alert will cover what is happening in both places and what researchers are doing about it.

Zebra Mussels invaded Austin Waterways



These Eurasian mollusks are such a problem in Austin's lakes that boat hulls must be washed before they are allowed into the water. Zebra Mussels are a problem because they clog up conventional drainage, but that is not the damage they do. They insistently monopolize nutrients and kill native plants. As if all that were not enough, their sharp, fingernail-sized shells are dangerous to people who might step on them. In fact, Zebra Mussels are considered one of the most destructive invasive species in North America.

How the Invaders Got Here



Natives of Eurasia, they arrived to the United States and other areas around the globe in the ballast water of cargo ships---and more recently in the moss that folks buy for their aquariums---then dump into the local sewer system. Sadly, they grow on the hulls of ships and attach themselves to wooden pilings.

Antarctica---A Different Story



In a recent study from University of Cambridge and British Antarctic Survey scientists warn that hitchhiking sea creatures could damage the Antartica's fragile eco-system. Obviously, the global organization that controls these areas will not ignore this warning.

An Out-of-the-Way Tourist Destination



Antarctica is increasingly popular among tourists. Over two-thirds (67 percent) of the ships traveling to the continent carry passengers there for tourism. The study found that despite the region's isolation, ship-borne human activities like research, fishing, tourism, and supply attracted ships from 1,580 world ports to Antarctica. Invasive species threaten the region's isolated environment.

Biosecurity Measures Critically Needed



These invasive species including mussels, barnacles, crabs, and algae attach themselves to ships' hulls. The process is called "biofouling." Sadly, the ships could arrive in Antarctic waters from almost anywhere in the world.

What This Development Means for the Future



For a few years now, I have been hearing rumors that the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) is likely to begin limiting travel to the southernmost continent. Yet, at the same time, cruise companies (including Hurtigruten and Viking) are increasing the number of ships and scheduled cruises. So far, the profit motive is winning the race. However, additional safety precautions are likely to be imposed to protect the environment and the wildlife that call it home. On a personal note, my trip to Antarctica was one of the best travel experiences of my lifetime. Besides the zoo, there's nowhere else on the planet to take videos of penguins and seals.

