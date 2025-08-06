Announcing the Launch of the ExpertKlout Club: A New LinkedIn Group for Membership Experts, Creators & Knowledge Leaders

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Washington, D.C. – August 6, 2025 – A new kind of club is forming for experts who specialize in memberships, directory publishing, and website-based communities—and it's redefining how authority and impact are measured. Mitchell P. Davis, founder of ExpertClick.com and publisher of the iconic Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons, today announced the formation of the ExpertKlout Club, an invitation-based LinkedIn group for thought leaders who help organizations attract, engage, and retain members.

The launch also marks the introduction of the ExpertKlout Score, a proprietary evaluation system designed to recognize professionals who are shaping conversations, leading industries, and publishing in ways that command attention—on their own platforms and beyond.

?? What Is the ExpertKlout Club?

The ExpertKlout Club is a curated community of professionals who build and empower membership platforms—whether as strategists, speakers, directory publishers, consultants, media creators, or technology providers.

The club exists to:

Identify and elevate leading experts based on measurable influence.

Create new monetization opportunities through content syndication and creator funds.

Connect thought leaders with journalists and media outlets hungry for expert commentary.

Recognize voices that matter—with rankings based on what they do, not just what they say.

Membership tiers are awarded based on the new ExpertKlout Score, and include:

Creators – paid based on traffic and content performance (think YouTube, TikTok, Substack).

Information Providers – free membership for verified subject matter experts.

Newsmakers – those with verifiable public relations presence and media exposure.

Advertisers & Sponsors – paid access for maximum visibility, blog syndication, and banner promotion.

?? The ExpertKlout Score: A New Benchmark for Influence

Much like a credit score, your ExpertKlout Score is a snapshot of your verified visibility, relevance, and impact in your niche. Think of it as Klout 2.0—backed by real data and expert validation.

To preview how the process will work, visitors are invited to explore a similar diagnostic format at www.NavigatorScore.com. A formal questionnaire will soon be released, assigning a score based on a mix of media presence, credentials, platform activity, and monetization.

Key categories include:

Media Presence – Interviews, books, blogs, videos, verified social profiles.

Online Authority – Website presence, directory listings, search visibility.

Professional Credentials – Certifications, consulting services, client testimonials.

Platform Activity – Weighted most heavily on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, YouTube, and Wikipedia.

Scores will be displayed on your profile and can be used in your marketing and media pitches.

?? Monetization Opportunities: Creators Get Paid

In a bold move to flip the traditional model, ExpertKlout doesn't just charge members—it can also pay them. Qualified content creators will be eligible for participation in a new Creator Fund, similar to revenue models on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Substack.

Experts active on platforms such as:

YouTube, TikTok, Rumble (video),

Substack, Patreon, Ghost, Beehiiv (newsletters),

Spotify, Apple Podcasts (audio),

Teachable, Kajabi, Thinkific (courses),

Etsy, Gumroad, Redbubble (digital downloads and art),

Buy Me a Coffee, Ko-fi (direct-to-fan),

...can apply to be part of the fund—paid for performance, reach, and verified engagement.

? Who Qualifies?

Membership isn't automatic. Applicants will be vetted through the ExpertKlout Questionnaire and may be accepted, offered a discounted membership, or declined.

You may qualify if you are:

A working consultant , speaker , or expert witness .

A published author , media spokesperson , or professional association leader .

A celebrity or public figure with an IMDB or Wikipedia profile.

A PR pro from an O'Dwyer-ranked firm or a speaker listed with IASB.

Free guest memberships may be offered to journalists, new authors, nonprofit leaders, and media-savvy creators whose missions align with ExpertKlout values.

ExpertKlout values:

Mission alignment – Are you doing good while doing well?

Relevance & impact – Are your ideas timely and actionable?

Diversity & collaboration – Do you work across communities?

Proof of authority – Can you verify your achievements?

Media appeal – Would journalists want to quote you?

?? Identity Verification Required

To prevent impersonation, parody, or misleading claims, ExpertKlout uses a rigorous identity verification process. Applicants may be asked to:

Provide a business-domain email matching their website.

Send a LinkedIn connection request.

Confirm membership in professional organizations.

Upload screenshots of monetization dashboards or author listings.

?? How to Join

Start by joining the ExpertKlout Club on LinkedIn (search for "ExpertKlout Club – Membership Experts & Creators").

Then:

Visit www.ExpertClick.com to explore listings. Use www.NavigatorScore.com to preview your score structure. Sign up to be notified when the full ExpertKlout Score questionnaire launches.

About Mitchell P. Davis & ExpertClick

Mitchell P. Davis is the publisher of the Yearbook of Experts and founder of ExpertClick.com, a leading platform connecting the media with subject matter experts. For over 40 years, Davis has helped thought leaders get quoted, go viral, and make news. His vision for ExpertKlout builds on that legacy—by giving experts a way to not only prove their value, but to get paid for it.

To join or learn more:



?? Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com



?? Website: www.ExpertClick.com



?? LinkedIn Group: "ExpertKlout Club – Membership Experts & Creators"



?? Media Inquiries: Call (202) 333-5000

"If Klout ranked influence, ExpertKlout ranks verified expertise—and puts money behind it."



— Mitchell P. Davis, Founder, ExpertClick & ExpertKlout Club