And Soon There Will Be Only One. Who Will Stand Victoriously Upon The Alter of Best Short Film?

DATELINE: HOLLYWOOD CA

In pursuit of the Best short film script (with nearly 1,000 submissions) Creative Screenwriting in association with the International Screenwriting Association (ISA) is combing through the final ten competitors to anoint the title of

                           Best Short Film Script.

Short films have long been the venue for showcasing talents without going all in with huge budgets and special effects.

In an environment in which big budgets and big name talent can often goliath great storytelling, a short film allows for real talents to shine and be discovered at all levels of the creative process.

Creative Screenwriting and ISA are famous fort nurturing undiscovered talent and mentoring it through the maturation process.

Looming layoffs as a result of media consolidation can mean an approaching desert of material for mainstream content suppliers, while short films have always provided a venue for deep dives into diversity and innovation of storytelling.

The ten finalists in the Shoot Your Short script competition are:

Baby-Cakes by Tia Matza

Belonging by Liz Fields

Boobless by Jackie Geary

Grief by Kelly CochranYzquierdo

Little Tokyo Story by Kyung-Ja Lee

Of What Grows Through Fire by Tevin Simpson and Bryce Marrero

Onoura by Chigozie Onyeaka

Roller Coaster by Emanuel Nisan

The Boy with the Dinosaur Head by Ali Imran Zaidi

The Revver by Mike Hanson and Kelly Moothart

For more information, visit networkisa.org, and

