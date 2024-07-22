And Soon There Will Be Only One. Who Will Stand Victoriously Upon The Alter of Best Short Film?

DATELINE: HOLLYWOOD CA
In pursuit of the Best short film script (with nearly 1,000 submissions) Creative Screenwriting in association with the International Screenwriting Association (ISA) is combing through the final ten competitors to anoint the title of
Best Short Film Script.
Short films have long been the venue for showcasing talents without going all in with huge budgets and special effects.
In an environment in which big budgets and big name talent can often goliath great storytelling, a short film allows for real talents to shine and be discovered at all levels of the creative process.
Creative Screenwriting and ISA are famous fort nurturing undiscovered talent and mentoring it through the maturation process.
Looming layoffs as a result of media consolidation can mean an approaching desert of material for mainstream content suppliers, while short films have always provided a venue for deep dives into diversity and innovation of storytelling.
The ten finalists in the Shoot Your Short script competition are:
Baby-Cakes by Tia Matza
Belonging by Liz Fields
Boobless by Jackie Geary
Grief by Kelly CochranYzquierdo
Little Tokyo Story by Kyung-Ja Lee
Of What Grows Through Fire by Tevin Simpson and Bryce Marrero
Onoura by Chigozie Onyeaka
Roller Coaster by Emanuel Nisan
The Boy with the Dinosaur Head by Ali Imran Zaidi
The Revver by Mike Hanson and Kelly Moothart
