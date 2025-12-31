Wednesday, December 31, 2025

An Era Has Ended

An Homage to Something Special. My Final Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

An Era Has Ended — and Lives On in Memory

A Tribute to ExpertClick.com



Final ExpertClick Press Release

By Michael J. Herman

An era has ended.

Like ice cream parlors and carhops; tail fins and ducktail haircuts; Doo Wop, disco, and the golden age of AM radio—so too passes ExpertClick.com.

Few may yet grasp the full impact of ExpertClick's closing. I would like to share what it meant to me—and to countless others.

ExpertClick delivered one of the highest-quality publicity platforms available, at remarkable value. It offered reliable, sophisticated technology without the glitches and growing pains that often plague small tech companies. Most importantly, it empowered small businesses, independent creators, and under-resourced organizations to participate meaningfully in the media landscape—without being eclipsed by celebrity influence or deep-pocketed promoters.

ExpertClick provided a national—and often international—platform for voices struggling to be heard.

At the heart of ExpertClick was its founder, Mitch Davis. Mitch is not merely the proprietor of ExpertClick—he is ExpertClick. A man defined by service, gratitude, and integrity, Mitch understands his business deeply and genuinely cares for his clients. His generosity is exceeded only by his humility.

On more than one occasion, I phoned late at night expecting to leave a voicemail, only to find Mitch still at his desk, working in the name of customer service. In an era of shrinking markets, increasing industry sterility, and chronic customer alienation, Mitch Davis and ExpertClick.com stood apart—bright beacons cutting through the fog and lighting the way forward.

Is this praise excessive? Absolutely not. Anyone who knows Mitch Davis gets why.

It is increasingly rare to find individuals of Mitch's integrity—and companies as thoughtfully run, purpose-driven, and well-intentioned as ExpertClick. Its impact will be felt long after its doors have closed.

As this New Year's Eve ushers us into 2026, I will raise a glass in proud tribute to Mitch Davis and ExpertClick.com. I offer this toast on behalf of all those who feel the gratitude but may not have the words—or the opportunity—to say it themselves.

Cheers to one of the greats.



