America's Premier Media Expert Calls Aoc 'A Horror Show For Democrats Politically'

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Illegal Immigrants Have a Friend in AOC

Congresswoman, TikTok star, and conquistador namesake Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) continue to make headlines—not for championing American citizens, but for actively aiding those who have entered the country illegally.

This week, the leader of "The Squad" doubled down on her defiance of U.S. immigration laws by hosting a "Know Your Rights with ICE" webinar, advising illegal immigrants on how to avoid deportation efforts under the renewed enforcement policies of the Trump administration.

And she didn't stop there. Ocasio-Cortez's government-funded website offers unauthorized residents step-by-step guidance on how to dodge Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), providing tips such as:

"You do not have to open the door."

"You can ask them to leave."

"You can stay silent."

The site also features graphics boldly declaring "NO ONE IS ILLEGAL"—a slogan paid for, in part, by American taxpayers.

Michael Levine, America's premier media expert, minced no words in his assessment of the political fallout for Democrats. "AOC is a horror show for Democrats politically," Levine stated. "Her extreme positions are alienating the very voters her party needs. Furthermore, I predict that no prominent Democrat will have the courage to condemn her actions publicly."

As immigration continues to dominate the national debate, AOC's latest move raises a critical question: Is the Democratic Party willing to stand by while one of its most famous members actively undermines U.S. immigration law?