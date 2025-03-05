Wednesday, March 5, 2025

America's Premier Media Expert Blasts The View's Joy Behar: "She Must Want to Get Sued."

Joy Behar Launches Slanderous, Racist, Anti-Musk Attack — Apparently, The View Hates Immigrants.

In a jaw-dropping display of bigotry, The View co-host Joy Behar launched a vicious on-air attack against tech visionary and immigrant entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday. Behar smeared the South African-born innovator as a "foreigner, foreign agent, enemy of the United States," even suggesting Musk was "pro-apartheid" simply because he grew up in South Africa.

Pro-apartheid? That's like claiming every German is pro-Holocaust or assuming every Israeli supports bombing civilians. It's absurd — and, ironically, precisely the kind of sweeping racial stereotype The View and its audience claim to abhor.

America's premier media expert, Michael Levine, wasted no time condemning Behar's unhinged tirade:

"Joy Behar's reckless, slanderous accusations are not just defamatory — they're racist. The outrage would be deafening if Elon Musk wasn't a white male. Instead, we get silence from ABC and its corporate enablers."

Behar's meltdown —already going viral — raises serious legal and ethical questions for her and the network. Slandering an immigrant entrepreneur with outright lies while wrapping it in the flag of 'progressivism' exposes The View's hypocrisy for all to see.

Surely, ABC will immediately remove such a blatant bigot from the airwaves, right?