America's Leading Media Expert Michael Levine Identifies the 'Undecided Voters' Question

About Michael Levine
Michael Levine is one of America's leading media experts, a best-selling author, and the founder of Boundless Media USA, one of the country's most prominent PR firms. He has represented 58 Academy Award winners, 36 Grammy Award winners, and 61 New York Times best-sellers. Levine is known for his incisive commentary on media and politics, offering fresh insights into some of the most pressing issues of our time. ------ www.BoundlessMediaUSA.com
To speak with Mr. Levine, contact: Mlevine@TimeWire.net