From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, June 6, 2021

American "Democracy" -- Air Rage - Traumatized Youth



Hosts – contact directly, or for full service booking, reply with guest and time slot.



Guests are from www.ExpertClick.com -- Active members who send news releases.



Questions? Mitchell Davis @ (202) 333-5000 or ExpertClick@Gmail.com



The Fatal and Tragi-Comedic State of American "Democracy"



Mark Dankof







American "democracy" in any legitimate sense of the term ended with the assassination of President Kennedy in Dallas on November 22nd, 1963. As Laurent Guyenót has chronicled for the Unz Review, as as Michael Collins Piper did in his book, "Final Judgment," Israel was at the apex of the pyramid behind that killing. The United States has been in eclipse since then.



I would also respectfully take issue with Professor Smith on the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 American Presidential Election. He believes there is no evidence of voter fraud. I would simply cite Tony Hall's article for the Unz Review entitled, "Trump's Landslide Meets the Politics of Electoral Fraud in America" and Brett Redmayne-Titley's post for Unz entitled, "The 'Dominion' of Election Fraud."



San Antonio, TX



kramfoknad@hotmail.com



210-807-2268



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=257033



Air Rage - Who Gave Permission for Such Bad Behavior?



Elayne Savage. Ph.D.







What a disturbing nationwide trend air rage has become! And this latest incident is shocking –– someone didn't want to follow the rules so she knocked out two teeth of a flight attendant.



A statement from Southwest says she had "repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing." She is now banned from Southwest flights for life.



I'm fascinated by rages and over the last couple of decades I've written about and been interviewed on many types: air rage and road rage and movie rage and fast food rage and shopping mall rage, and birthday party rage.



San Francisco, CA



510-816-6230



elayne@queenofrejection.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256817



When do Traumatized Youth Harm Themselves or Others?



Dr. Kathryn Seifert, Trauma and Violence Expert







The single victim and mass shootings have greatly increased in number in the first quarter of 2021 over prior years.



Suicide, violence, and substance abuse have increased among some sub-groups in the US. People are starting to increase face-to-face interactions following long periods of greater isolation during the pandemic. Trauma and lack of access to resources are part of the problem.



Baltimore, MD



k.seifert@espsmd.com



443-754-1001



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256973



Eat Slowly if You Want to Lose Weight: Eat Smart Expert Explains



Ruth Houston - Eat Smart Weight Loss Expert







We eat on the run, or rush through our meals so we can get to the next activity in our life.



Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston points out that many speed eaters are dieters are unaware that eating slowly is the key to reaching their weight loss goals.



"Eat slowly" is just one of the easy weight loss tips in Ruth Houston's upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.



Houston says, "Most people think they need to go on a strict diet or give up their favorite foods to lose weight. But losing weight is really as simple as eating more slowly. One study found that eating more slowly can eliminate enough calories from your diet to lose up to 20 pounds in a year without making any changes in what you eat."



New York, NY



718 708 9799



FoodWriterRuth@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256960



Five Most Important Repairs to Make Before Selling Your Home



Kyle & Sam -- New London, NH Real Estate Agents







The Lake Sunapee Region real estate market is a competitive place. It's important to be proactive about repairs before you put your home on the market, especially if you're looking to sell for top dollar.



When it is time to show your property to prospective buyers, you want them to have an honest and accurate representation of what they can expect from this space.



After all, a home is a major investment, and the first thing you need to do before selling your home is to make sure it's in tip-top shape. Many repairs can go unnoticed when you're living in the house every day, but potential buyers will notice any problems.



For sure, the last thing you need is to find out your home has major issues that will cost thousands of dollars to repair before you sell or buy another house. Fortunately, several repairs can be done relatively cheaply after the sale if you know what they are ahead of time.



It might be tempting to just put the house on the market and cross your fingers that you will get what you want for it. However, this strategy can be risky - especially if you plan on living in your home for a while first.



The experts, Kyle and Sam, can help you make sure your house is as ready as possible before putting it up for sale by inspecting any major repairs or renovations needed before selling.



So, what major repairs should you do before you put your house on the market?



Fix Damaged Flooring



Fix Water Stains



Repair Torn Window Screens



Update Grout



Update the Kitchen



New London, NH



kyle@thecblife.com



603-526-4020



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257015



Premier Alternative Education Conference



Jerry Mintz -- Alternative Education Resource Organization







The World's Premier Alternative Education Conference is online June 24 - 27 ,2021,



#AEROConf2021. The conference connects people from all walks of life who are passionate about taking a learner-centered approach to education.



#AEROConf2021 is made up of workshops, youth-led sessions, keynote presentations, networking/break-out sessions, & whatever you bring to the table. For only $125 for adults and $40 for students. A $ Day Journey Through Learner - Centered Alternatives Models of Education



New York, NY



516 621 2195



jerryaero@aol.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256862



Attorney R. Brent Wisner Selected to Law360 Rising Stars



Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, PC







une 1, 2021, Los Angeles, California - - Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorney and vice president R. Brent Wisner was selected as a winner of Law360's Rising Stars award for product liability. Law360 chose Attorney Wisner from a pool of more than 1,400 applicants based on several high-profile case results over the last few years.



Law360 gives its Rising Stars awards to the top legal talent under 40. The winners are top litigators and dealmakers practicing at a level usually seen from veteran attorneys. R. Brent Wisner has undoubtedly caught the attention of his peers after helping negotiate one of the largest mass tort settlements of the last decade and earning one of the largest personal injury verdicts in United States history…all before he turned 38.



$10 Billion Roundup Settlement with Bayer



In June of last year, Bayer AG (formerly Monsanto) announced settlements in principle with Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman and other leading law firms in the Monsanto Roundup litigation. The settlements resolved tens of thousands of cases for over $10 billion. Fierce Pharma called the agreement "the largest settlement in pharma history," as Bayer is known primarily as a pharmaceutical company.



Los Angeles, CA



Contact: Robin McCall



800-827-0087



rmccall@baumhedlundlaw.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256860



Story About Where Baroque Music, French Blue Bloods and Vintage Paintings with Hurdy-Gurdys Lead Me.



Scott M. Haskins -- Author, Art Conservation-Restoration,







If you've followed me even a little time you'll know that I travel a lot to personally consult with people about art restoration projects on location and that our company picks up and delivers. All of this traveling around often results in meeting interesting people.



I think I've got a short story for you that will make you smile and maybe even raise your eyebrows and say wow! Yesterday, I was in Los Angeles consulting about matters connected to art conservation and painting restoration and I had the great pleasure of reconnecting with client and friend, world renown harpsichord restorer Curtis Berak https://bit.ly/3z3gRrq). Even though many of the gorgeous instruments that he works on have exquisite painting on them, we've never worked together on the restoration of what looks like a type of piano. But the reason we connect is because he is passionate about an odd instrument loved by French aristocracy known in English as a hurdy-gurdy.



Los Angeles, CA



faclartdoc@gmail.com



Phone: 805 564 3438



Cell: 805-570-4140



www.NewsReleaseWire.com/257038



