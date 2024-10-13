Adolf Hitler Had 'Some Good Ideas,' One Fifth of Gen Z Americans Believe According to New Poll

Sunday, October 13, 2024

In a chilling reminder of humanity's darkest moments, American leading media expert Michael Levine raises the alarm about the rising normalization of dangerous ideologies. Levine cites new findings from a recent DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners poll that reveals a shocking trend: more than one in ten Americans believe Adolf Hitler had "some good ideas."

"We are now on Code Red!," warns Levine. "The same complacency that allowed Hitler to rise is beginning to fester again. This is a crisis not just of memory but of morality."

Adolf Hitler's brutal regime, which orchestrated the Holocaust and led to the murder of six million Jews, remains a symbol of pure evil. His quest for global domination during World War II caused the deaths of an estimated 85 million people, leaving a legacy of unimaginable suffering.

However, nearly 79 years after the dictator's suicide in his Berlin bunker, alarming numbers are emerging:

Twenty-one percent of Gen Z voters believe Hitler had "some good ideas."

of Gen Z voters believe Hitler had "some good ideas." Twenty-one percent of Black and 19 percent of Hispanic voters express similar sentiments.

"History should have taught us better," says Levine. "If 11 percent of Americans today see anything redeemable in one of history's greatest villains, we must ask: where have we failed as a society?"

Levine warns that disinformation, eroding education standards, and social media echo chambers create fertile ground for dangerous ideas to resurface. "This is not a political issue—it is a human issue," he emphasizes. "If we don't act now, history is poised to repeat itself in devastatingly familiar ways."

He warns starkly: "Our collective memory is fragile, but our resolve must be strong. The lessons of the Holocaust demand that we confront hate head-on, without hesitation."