Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Accessing Meeting Decision Makers through Hosted Buyer Events
Text Graphics
Accessing Meeting Decision Makers through Hosted Buyer Events
From:
Aidan Crawford -- Short Circuit Media Aidan Crawford -- Short Circuit Media
Toronto, Other
Wednesday, September 15, 2021


Accessing Meeting Decision Makers through Hosted Buyer Events
 

Do you want to get paid to speak at events?

Have you ever attended a hosted buyer event? Do you even know what a hosted buyer event is? 

Well the first thing you should know is that they are super important to your business. 

Next Friday September 24th, Ed Rigsbee is going to tell you all about Hosted Buyers Events and how you can leverage these events to get more paid speaking engagements.

Here are some top level things to know

  • These events are generally free to qualified decision makers.
  • These events are generally hosted by meetings industry magazine publishers.
  • Both Association and Corporate meeting decision makers attend Hosted Buyer Events.
  • Presenting at Hosted Buyer Events allows both direct live and casual access to meeting decision makers.
  • Hosted Buyer Events allow speakers to both showcase their talents and also network with decision makers. 

If you want to know more about hosted buyer events, join us for our monthly networking event next Friday. 

https://www.runtheworld.today/app/c/speaker-networking-sept2021 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Aidan Crawford
Group: Short Circuit Media
Dateline: Mississauga, ON Canada
Direct Phone: CANADA: 416-371-2680
Main Phone: USA: (916) 248-5559
Jump To Aidan Crawford -- Short Circuit Media Jump To Aidan Crawford -- Short Circuit Media
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics