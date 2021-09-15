Accessing Meeting Decision Makers through Hosted Buyer Events

Do you want to get paid to speak at events?

Have you ever attended a hosted buyer event? Do you even know what a hosted buyer event is?

Well the first thing you should know is that they are super important to your business.

Next Friday September 24th, Ed Rigsbee is going to tell you all about Hosted Buyers Events and how you can leverage these events to get more paid speaking engagements.

Here are some top level things to know

These events are generally free to qualified decision makers.

These events are generally hosted by meetings industry magazine publishers.

Both Association and Corporate meeting decision makers attend Hosted Buyer Events.

Presenting at Hosted Buyer Events allows both direct live and casual access to meeting decision makers.

Hosted Buyer Events allow speakers to both showcase their talents and also network with decision makers.

If you want to know more about hosted buyer events, join us for our monthly networking event next Friday.

https://www.runtheworld.today/app/c/speaker-networking-sept2021