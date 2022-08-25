From: Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach Eugene , OR Thursday, August 25, 2022



Frank King, The Mental Health Comedian Video Clip: Click to Watch About one-fifth of lawyers and staffers considered suicide at some point in their careers BY DEBRA CASSENS WEISS MAY 10, 2022, 12:55 PM CDT A new survey of lawyers and staff members hailing mostly from BigLaw has found that anxiety, depression and isolation remain at concerning levels, despite a slight decrease in the percentages since the survey last year. The Mental Health Survey by Law.com and ALM Intelligence found that 67% of the respondents reported anxiety, 35% reported depression and 44% reported isolation, according to an article by Law.com. #suicideprevention #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #depression #anxiety #mentalhealthmatters #suicide #suicideawarness #ptsd #mentalillness #selfcare #suicideawareness #love #depressionawareness #depressionhelp #agriculture #farmers #suicidepreventionmonth #mentalhealthadvocate #endthestigma #mentalhealthsupport #selflove #recovery #youarenotalone #bipolar #trauma #hope #mentalhealthrecovery #loveyourself #mentalwellness #therapy #construction #constructionindustry #suicidepreventionworkplace #workplacesuicideprevention #attorneys #lawyers #physiciansuicide #physician #doctor #medicine #healthcare #medical #doctors #nurse #medstudent #medicalstudent #health #medschool #medicalschool #surgeon #hospital #surgery #covid #futuredoctor #physicianassistant #doctorsofinstagram #medlife #physicians #pathology #premed #dentist #doctorlife #cardiology #wellness #anatomy #lawyers #attorneys #nurses #mining #excavation #extraction #veterinarians

