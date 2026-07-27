AUTHENTICITY ALWAYS WINS: Cracker Barrel Learns the Cost of Abandoning Its Soul

Monday, July 27, 2026

The leadership change at Cracker Barrel following the failed attempt to modernize one of America's most recognizable restaurant brands offers a powerful lesson for every company chasing cultural trends at the expense of customer trust, according to public relations expert and Authentic PR author Michael Levine.

Cracker Barrel announced that CEO Julie Felss Masino will step down after less than three years, following widespread customer backlash over efforts to remake the chain's traditional identity. David Deno, former CEO of Bloomin' Brands, will assume leadership on August 10.

Levine, author of Authentic PR (Simon & Schuster), says the episode demonstrates that authenticity is one of the most valuable assets any organization possesses.

"When customers fall in love with a brand, they are entering into an emotional contract," said Levine. "Break that contract, and don't be surprised when they break up with you."

Levine argues that companies often confuse innovation with reinvention.

"There's nothing wrong with improving a business," Levine said. "But there is everything wrong with abandoning the very qualities that made people love you in the first place. Authenticity isn't nostalgia—it's consistency."

The restaurant's decision to move away from beloved traditions—including changes to its iconic décor and familiar branding—sparked widespread criticism from loyal patrons who believed the company had lost sight of its identity.

"The greatest brands don't chase every cultural breeze," Levine added. "They evolve carefully while protecting the core values that earned trust over decades. Authenticity is the new credibility."

Levine explores these principles in his new book, Authentic PR, which examines why trust, consistency, and credibility have become the defining competitive advantages for organizations in an increasingly skeptical world.

For more information, visit www.AuthenticPRBook.com.