ASAE Names Edward Segal Communicationss An Approved Provider Of Training Workshops

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Edward Segal Communications announced today it has been named an approved provider of crisis management and spokesperson training courses by the American Society of Association Executives.

Segal's customized in-person and virtual workshops and coaching sessions for ASAE's 40,000 members include these topics:

How to prepare and implement crisis management plans

Effective crisis communication strategies, tactics, and techniques

How to establish and maintain relations with news organizations

All of the sessions are also available to all non-ASAE members.

All of the sessions are also available to all non-ASAE members.

Segal's Credentials

The sessions are conducted by Edward Segal, CEO of Edward Segal Communications, who earned his Certified Association Executive credential from ASAE in 2011.

The advice Segal shares in his training session are based on his 30+ years experience as:

A corporate spokesperson and trainer who has worked with hundreds of CEOs and their staff

A crisis management and public relations consultant

CEO of two trade associations, including the Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association

A Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for forbes.com

Author of the bestselling book on crisis management, "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey, 2020)

For more information, go to PublicRelations.com.

About ASAE's Approved Provider Program





ASAE members will receive up to 1.5 hours of Certified Association Executive continuing education credit for each of Segal's training sessions they complete. For more information about the courses, go to https://publicrelations.com/book-edward-segal/





According to ASAE, an approved provider "is an organization that has formally registered with the CAE program and committed to providing education that meets the CAE Commission's standards for helping individuals earn or maintain the Certified Association Executive credential. CAE Approved Providers have received guidance on such standards and pledged to properly represent course eligibility for CAE credit.

"When selecting a CAE-eligible course from a CAE Approved Provider, CAEs and CAE candidates can be confident that the course will be recognized for CAE credit as advertised. The CAE program encourages candidates and CAEs to consider qualifying courses from CAE Approved Providers to meet the professional development requirements to earn or maintain the CAE credential."