From: James D. Feldman -- The NOWIST Chicago , IL Saturday, October 19, 2024



AI Symposium to Revolutionize the Future of Travel AI Symposium to Revolutionize the Future of Travel November 14, 2024 | Roosevelt University In collaboration with SOAR Academy, the Heller College of Business at Roosevelt University is thrilled to present the Artificial Intelligence Symposium: AI in Hospitality & Tourism, a unique event scheduled for November 14, 2024. This symposium stands out as it brings together industry leaders, AI innovators, and academic professionals to discuss AI's impact and opportunities for the travel industry. With travel companies increasingly adopting AI to enhance customer experiences and optimize operations, this symposium presents a unique opportunity to gain insights from experts and build strategic partnerships. The event will feature keynote speaker James Feldman, who will discuss the role of AI in transforming travel, from personalized booking systems to predictive analytics for enhanced customer service. Attendees can participate in faculty-led breakout sessions, a unique event feature. These sessions are specifically designed to address practical, real-world applications of AI in travel management, travel agencies, and global distribution systems. The event will be simulcast live and summarized in over 20 languages, ensuring its reach to a worldwide audience. Critical Benefits for Travel Industry Professionals: Discover how AI can streamline booking processes and improve customer retention. Engage with AI solution providers offering tailored technologies for the travel sector. Network with industry leaders and academic experts to shape the future of travel. The event costs $497, with complimentary student access, supporting the next generation of AI and travel industry leaders. For more information or to register as a sponsor or attendee, please contact Jfeldman@soaracademy.ai . 312 527 1111



https://soaracademy.ai/ai-symposium/ https://soaracademy.ai/ai-symposium-sponsors/ James D. Feldman, CSP, CITE, CPIM, CPT, CPC, PCS is an accomplished speaker, author, and consultant with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He is known for his dynamic and engaging speaking style and expertise in leadership development, sales training, and customer service. Feldman was the first accepted and graduated from the University of Illinois Executive MBA program. Since then, he has earned over a dozen professional certifications. He has taught at several colleges and universities, sharing his knowledge and experience with students interested in leadership, sales, and customer service. He has spoken to audiences worldwide, including in the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. He has worked with a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, helping them to develop their leadership skills and improve their bottom line. In addition to his work as a speaker and consultant, Feldman is also the author of several books on leadership, sales, and customer service. His most recent book, "Think Inside The Box: Using 3D Thinking for Success in Business and Life," explores the power of 3D thinking to drive innovation and problem-solving. Feldman has also been recognized for his innovative contributions to the business world. Incentive Magazine named him "One Of The Most Innovative Persons in the 21st Century," alongside other notable individuals such as Michael Dell, Richard Branson, and the founders of Google. He was the first to be awarded the prodigious Platform Certified Speaker designation. With his extensive experience and expertise, Feldman continues to inspire and educate audiences worldwide. He is a sought-after speaker and consultant passionate about helping individuals and organizations achieve their full potential.

