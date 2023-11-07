A Remarkable True Short Story About Faith, Family and Miracles

Pinckney, MI—Cheryl had just lost her dad three short months ago, and now here she was saying goodbye to her mom. As an only child, sitting at the hospital bedside and watching her last parent struggle, she felt angry and alone. And then a stranger walked into her hospital room and changed her life. In her powerful true short story Snow Angels, Cheryl tells a story that will leave readers full of hope, just when the world needs it most.

My mom had sprinkled her fairy dust laughter over every fear and heartache I'd known and made certain I found magical reasons to celebrate every day. She was the sparkle in Christmas and the fresh, safe scent of home. Dad always said flowers grew taller toward her encouraging eyes, hoping to please her. Such a gift she'd been to me, to everyone, year after year. And here I was, helplessly unable to return anything in this moment when she needed me most.

"Snow Angels is one of the most inspiring stories I've ever read. The fact that it is true grounds us in the faith that we're not alone. God is watching over us." —Pamela Gossiaux, International Bestselling Author

What makes this tale even more powerful is Cheryl's more recent personal story. On November 1, 2020, in the midst of COVID, Cheryl was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery for a life-threatening infection. A few weeks earlier, she had gone in for a routine dentist appointment to get her back molar filled. This resulted in a tooth infection that spread. Cheryl's life was spared, but she was left blind, bed-ridden, and with massive brain damage from a stroke.

The doctors though she would die, but Cheryl's always been a tough and determined gal. After a six-month battle in the hospital, over two years of ongoing physical and occupational therapy, and the amazing support and care of her tireless husband Randy, she is getting stronger, and having more coherent conversations. Despite her many challenges, her faith remains strong, and she is a blessing to anyone who visits her. All proceeds from the sales of this book will go towards her ongoing care.

Snow Angels: A True Story. Paperback ISBN: 978-1-7348968-7-9, $5.99, eBook ISBN: 9781734896886 $2.99, 2023 Tri-Cat Publishing, 24 pages. Available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

About Cheryl Baringer: Cheryl Baringer has always loved to write, and has a large body of work including non-fiction, technical documents, mortgage manuals, press releases, ad copy, website copy and more. She worked as the Director of Communications for an Inc. 500 company for many years, and has been a freelance writer, a jewelry designer, and a veterinary technician. She lives in Michigan on a small lake with her husband and their chocolate lab Cubby. She loves the Lord and knows that her guardian angels are watching over her every day.

