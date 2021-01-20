A Gentleman for All Seasons

DATELINE: Los Angeles

Today we inaugurated a new President and a new Vice President. A plethora o Firsts all around to satisfy any appetite for new beginnings. Among the most significant First for me is the the First Alumnus from Agoura High School and personal friend of mine to become our nation's 1st First Gentleman.

Douglas Emhoff, husband to now Vice President Kamala Harris, attended Agoura High School in Agoura CA. A then sleepy suburb of Los Angeles, Douglas was always an affable and bright personality. And more than tht, je was a personal friend of mine.

In all honesty, I was closer friends with his brother Andrew (Andy) Emhoff who was in my same class (1984) whereas Doug was 2 years our senior. Nonetheless, even as a teenager, Douglas was a kind and generous person who always had time and contribution for everyone.

Was he Class President? No.

Was he a football quarterback? No.

Who he was and remains is a conscious, driven, smart, and giving Gentleman worthy of the title.

And while I have not seen Doug in almost 40 years, I've kept tabs on him and his brother Andy through mutual pals as they have climbed their ways up through Society's Elite and now serve honorably on a world stage.

My hope is that some of Doug's grace and humility can sprinkle upon us. At least upon his fellow #AgouraHighSchoolAlumni.

Michael J. Herman is a Los Angeles-based Writer and Speaker and author of the forthcoming book Side Hustle With Muscle: Stop Putting Your Talents to The Side and Start Your Small Business.

Reach Michael @ LinkedIn.com/michaeljherman