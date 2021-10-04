A Clear and Present Danger: The Slap in the Face That Keeps On Giving

By Michael J. Herman

As published in today's Wrap*Pro reporter Diane Haithman asserts in her article CAA's Acquisition of ICM Is Driven by Hollywood's Race to Consolidate fails to point out that ultimately the only winners in such a merger are the fish that swim and feed at the top. The argument that the only way for mega agencies to survive in a constricting market is to join forces is both specious and dubious.

What about seeking out and nurturing new ideas, new faces in all areas of Media, Entertainment, Publishing, and Sports?

The implication is that by bringing the two monoliths together will create more opportunity is ridiculous. The same analogy can be made by suggesting that by bringing Godzilla and Medusa together they will become a kinder and more-gentler monster?

Poppycock!

While there are clear upsides for the blending of the two mega wraths, it is more likely that an even more narrow market will emerge. Hollywood is already such a closed society allowing entrance mostly to those associated with existing members, reducing the possible pool of representation to one incestuous organism is nothing short of predicting the end of equal representation under the Oscar.

Was there ever such a thing? Of course not, but with this merger it makes the thought humorous.

With fewer agencies and fewer agents available to discover and represent already established talent, and new and undiscovered aptitudes, the once welcoming Media closes like the sphincter that embodies it.

With the possible exception of Disney's acquisition of Lucas Films and Marvel Studios when has the systematic elimination of opportunities ever resulted in an abundance of newly discovered creativity? Especially when in this era of Hollywood Creative Development slates reinvention of old and repeated IP is more likely to be shopped, and made than new content developed or fresh faces brought to the party. Despite the shrinking representation landscape, hopefuls arrive in droves with starry eyed fascinations of stardom.

Trust me; Zelman Moses (the real, original William Morris) is turning in his grave.

Hey, does anyone have footage? We can sell it to Netflix as a Post Life Cinéma vérité experimental art thing.

See what I mean? Creativity continues to be squelched.

Michael J. Herman is a Professional Writer and author of the forthcoming Side Hustle with Muscle: Stop Putting Your Talents to The Side and Start Your Business NOW due out 2-2-22.