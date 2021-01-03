From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, January 3, 2021

A CALL TO ARMS – Should your lease or buy a car? -- 3 Vaccine opinions...



A NATIONAL SERVICE CALL TO ARMS: UNITING OUR DISUNITY



David Morey -- Dedicated to Helping Companies Win







There is an old adage: If you want someone to be loyal . . . ask them to do something. America needs to ask its youth to do something—to answer a national service call to arms and unite our dangerous disunity. In 1932, facing the Great Depression, Franklin Roosevelt gathered a nation in New Deal service. In 1961, John Kennedy birthed a Presidency with: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." And after his Presidency, Ronald Reagan argued: "The work of volunteer groups throughout our country represents the very heart and soul of America."



David Morey, Core Strategy Group



Washington,DC



202-223-7945



team@dmghq.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/240370



Should I Lease or Buy a Car? Which is Best?



Lauren Fix, The Car Coach -- Automotive Expert -- Consultant







https://youtu.be/xYiBPn3mKSE



Six Pros to Leasing – Seven Cons to leasing



Five Pros to buying – Five cons to buying.



Lauren Fix, The Car Coach



Detroit – Where else would she be – Right??



Cell: 716-440-3888



thecarcoach@laurenfix.com



See the release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/240391



EDITORIAL – 'Failure of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Confirms Government Incompetence' by Dr. Alejandro Badia. MD, FACS







The COVID-19 vaccine has failed.



I don't mean that the vaccine itself doesn't work—far from it. I mean the ineffective way such an important lifesaving, pandemic-ending vaccine is being rolled out. The slovenly effort is putting the lives of millions of Americans at risk. At the vaccine's current injection rates, or even if they got it to 1 million a day, it'll still take a YEAR before all Americans are fully vaccinated! With 3,000+ people dying from COVID-19 every day, every minute matters! We are running out of time!



Dr. Badia is in Miami.



Contact his PR guy, Scott Lorenz



Cell: 248-705-2214



scottlorenz@comcast.net



See the release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/240571



Chaos, Confusion, Convoluted, Calamity Continues on Covid Vaccine Deliveries



Brian A. Hampton







Ongoing Federal Mismanagement of Virus Persists



Exactly What is the Biden Team Going to Do Better?



Who can be surprised? How could anyone paying attention, be surprised that the federal government's projection of 20 million people be vaccinated by the end of 2020, turns about to about four million?



The American people are a brave and resilient and as a nation we will survive this too. But amid the anguish, agony, and death, what have we seen from the start from the federal government? We have seen a debacle of chaos, confusion, and scatter gun pandemonium.



Brian Hampton, Author



Arlington, VA



703-472-9349 bauthorh@gmail.com



See the release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/240575



Dispelling Myths about the COVID Vaccine



Charles Page MD -- Texas-based Surgeon, Author, Storyteller



This video explains the myth that the mRNA vaccine can be incorporated into the human genome. It would be a one in a million occurrence. Here's a discussion of basic cell biology. Transcription and translation.







Jerry McGlothlin – Booker, Special Guests



jerry@specialguests.com



919-437-0001



See the news release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/240456



NewsJacking vs. SeachJacking



SearchJacking is best described by Mark Scheafer at BusinessGrow.com;



He defines it as: "When a topic gets hot, the Internet Bad People quickly catch on and capitalize by finding ways to catch the wave with their own spammy offerings. It could have been worse — there were so many posts about the subject that it is pretty saturated with legitimate content but you can see how not protecting yourself as your business grows can provide vulnerabilities to your brand."







Mitchell Davis, Seachjacking expert will be on the MicroSoft 365 User Group at 5:30, Jan 6th. Follow him at https://twitter.com/searchjacking for viewing instructions.
Contact: Mitchell Davis
202) 333-5000 or ExpertClick@Gmail.com



Contact: Mitchell Davis



202) 333-5000 or ExpertClick@Gmail.com



See the News Release on NewsJacking vr. SearchJacking here;



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/231888



Getting Real About Your Next Phase of Life



Matt McCann -- Long Term Care Expert







Despite the many challenges we face due to the continuing virus crisis and political and economic uncertainties, a leading expert on long-term care planning reminds us we control our feelings and how we respond to them.



"It is hard sometimes to listen to the radio or watch TV and stay optimistic about the future. Many people feel anxious and often become paralyzed. Yet, others are still focused on moving forward and finding ways to continue with their careers, businesses, and their families despite the issues we face. We control how we respond to the world we live in, and taking positive, proactive action will benefit you and your family," said Matt McCann, a nationally recognized expert on long-term health care planning.



Planning for future costs and burdens of long-term care is one way to reduce the stress and anxiety that can otherwise be placed on loved ones. Speaking on a Zoom conference with insurance and retirement planners in Kansas City, McCann said one thing learned from the COVID-19 experience is many of us are unprepared for a crisis.



Matt McCann. Chicago



630-487-2480



matt@mccannltc.net



See the release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/240506



What do we need to know about life in 2021?



Michael J. Mayer -- Licensed Psychologist - Consultant



Food for thought, be a better listener, find the good in others, are you content with your purpose in life, do you behave as you want others to emulate, do you know how to love others… learn more







Michael J. Mayer, Columbia, MO



573-443-1177



mmayer1019@aol.com



See the release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/240508



How Codes of Conduct And Ethics Can Help Guard Against Crisis Situations



Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert







As a Donald Trump voter in 2016 and 2020, I was disappointed in the results of the election. At the same time, that's the way our system works, as long as it is conducted fairly. One candidate wins, the other candidate loses, and the winning candidate becomes our president, whether we like it or not. But what if there is no confidence that the elections were conducted fairly? Will the losers accept the results?



If I were in Joe Biden's shoes, as he officially stands as our president-elect, I would not want any taint over my presidency, especially right out of the gate. I would not want tens of millions of people believing that I won by fraud, that I stole the election, that I am not legitimate.



Instead, I would want to be able to say to America, "I know that many of you are bitterly disappointed by the results, as happens to one side every four years. But this is our how system works. The people have spoken, and I am here to serve as your president, the president of every American."



Right now, he cannot do that, since a cloud hangs over the election results. And now that Sen. Ted Cruz and a number of his colleagues will be calling for an emergency, 10-day audit of the voting, this is a perfect opportunity for President-elect Biden to say, "I'm all in. Let's do this. I want complete transparency. On with the audit!"



Ed Segal, Washington, DC



415-218-8600



Edwardsegalcommunications@gmail.com



See the release here: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/240446

