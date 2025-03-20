A Beacon of Humanity: Long Island Author Reveals a New Perspective on Nikola Tesla

"How long was he here? Why did he choose Wardenclyffe specifically? What was his life like? Who were his friends, his neighbors, his enemies? No one really knew. It was a mystery that took years to solve."

Shoreham, NY—Nikola Tesla: the inventor, the scientist, the visionary, but who really was the man behind it all? When author Barbara Daddino moves into a Long Island cottage where Tesla himself once lived, it opens up a long and personal history that begins with the town's humble beginnings up until modern day. Barbara ultimately sees Tesla as a man of humanity.

Her new biography/memoir Tesla's Cottage: The Lost History of Tesla at Wardenclyffe (And How it was Recovered), explores the brief period of time Tesla spent in the village of Wardenclyffe, all while weaving it with parallels in her own life and uncovering a nearly-forgotten history.

"If only all biographies and memoirs could be as beautifully rendered! Tesla aficionados will definitely want to add this book to their bookshelves; readers who like Gilded Age and turn-of-the-last century history will also find this a superb read."—Kathryn Picard, Librarian Book Connoisseur

Tesla's Cottage, now an Amazon best seller and #1 New Release in Turn of the 19th Century U.S. History, is not a typical recollection of Tesla's entire life or technological achievements. It documents Tesla's time in Wardenclyffe, as he worked on an experimental transmission tower. Pulled from first-hand sources, including Tesla's own letters, Barbara details the human side of Tesla, his goal for a peaceful and progressive world, and the people and places that he interacted with. It highlights key parts of Tesla's mindset that are often left out of his legacy.

Tesla's Cottage Official Book Trailer





"This is a poetically poignant story, but also a richly articulated history resource complete with copious footnotes, and many photographs of people, places, and documents."—Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer

Intertwined with Nikola Tesla's story, Barbara shares the personal connection she feels with him. Readers get to uncover Tesla's history alongside her, giving a mystery aspect to this biography. She says, "I am warmed by the same fireplace, enter the house through the same doorway, sit on the porch watching the gulls as he must have done. I walk through the village on a parallel plane to his era, re-creating in my mind the rustic bridge that once led to the cottage, the inn where Nikola dined, the general store that for a time was also the post office – the sights Tesla saw as he walked to his lab. For me, Nikola is everywhere."

"From the very first pages, "Tesla's Cottage" captivates with its intimate portrayal of Nikola Tesla, not just as the legendary inventor, but as a man with emotions, dreams, and struggles."—Flying Books Review

Part memoir, part historical account, and part mystery, Tesla's Cottage offers a new and unique view of Nikola Tesla. Putting his greatest achievements behind him, this book reflects on Tesla as a human being, as well as giving life to Wardenclyffe. It is complete with interviews, photos, and extensive research that demonstrates Barbara's passion for Tesla's story.

"Madame Daddino depicts the spirit, soul and character of Nikola Tesla which still lives on at Wardenclyffe in the Tesla Memorial House. She has made it a Temple of Memory, returned Tesla to Wardenclyffe, and given us this book as a gift to be shared with the entire world."—Ambassador Dr. Ljiljana Nikšic, Assistant Minister, Serbian MFA for Public and Cultural Diplomacy

Barbara Daddino was recently honored by the Sector for Public and Cultural diplomacy of Serbian Ministry for Foreign Affairs as one of 85 'Tesla Ambassadors' for her efforts in preserving Tesla's legacy as the owner of the 'Memorial house of Nikola Tesla, in Wardenclyffe' and for her remarkable book "Tesla's Cottage." For readers who enjoy the Gilded Age or have an appreciation for humanity, Tesla's Cottage is the perfect read.

Tesla's Cottage is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and the author's website: www.TeslasCottage.com ISBN: 979-8-35-098201-5. Prometheus (Prometej) is publishing the book in the Serbian language. View the book trailer here: https://youtu.be/inYfk9AO2Lw

About Barbara Daddino: Barbara holds an MFA in creative writing from New York University. She has taught English and creative writing at Commack Public Schools and creative writing at NYU as an adjunct. She has also contributed to the Bellevue Literary Review as an associate editor. Her essays and movie reviews have appeared in Newsday and on PBS. She was also a featured guest in two PBS interviews about late-life divorce. She collaborated with Marc Seifer, author of Wizard, the Life and Times of Nikola Tesla on research for Tesla, Wizard at War. She lives with her partner in Shoreham, Long Island, in the former house of Nikola Tesla, overlooking the Sound.

