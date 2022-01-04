9 Crisis Management New Year’s Resolutions For Every Business Leader

Commentary From Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Author of the Award-Winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey)

The first few days of 2022 are a good time for company executives to make and commit to fulfilling the following crisis management New Year's resolutions.

The resolutions are drawn from the articles I wrote in 2021for Forbes.com about the good, bad and ugly ways companies and organizations prepared for, responded to and recovered from disasters, scandals and other emergencies.

When Marc Lasry, co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, announced in October he would resign as chairman of Ozy Media because of a crisis at the media company, he said, "I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise."

But Ozy did require that experience after all. The New York Times reported that, "... the digital media company that came under scrutiny for its business practices in recent days, announced on Friday that it was shutting down."

If corporate officials needed to be reminded about the importance of preparing or updating their crisis management plans in these uncertain times, the headlines in March about a stranded cargo ship should be enough to make their plans a top priority—whether they rely on supply chains or not.

Consider And Plan For All Crisis Scenarios

In the aftermath of November's deadly Travis Scott concert in Houston, KHOU-TV reported that, "The security and emergency response plan prepared by Astroworld organizers ahead of the festival outlines scenarios ranging from bomb threats and active shooters to lightning, tornadoes and even an earthquake. But the 56-page document never once mentions crowd surge

"Nothing about crowd emergencies, nothing about crowd density, crowd collapse, crowd crush," said Paul Wertheimer, a nationally recognized crowd safety expert and founder of Crowd Management Strategies. "And yet it's a concert and festival with standing room environment... they' don't even mention that as one of the [possible] emergencies."

Establish An Effective Chain Of Command

Maarch's congressional hearings and investigations into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot highlighted importance of an effective chain of command in a crisis.

As reported by the Washington Post, Major General William J. Walker, Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard, "... told lawmakers Wednesday how restrictions the Pentagon placed on him in the run-up to the Capitol riot prevented him from more quickly sending forces to help quell the violence.

"Walker said he did not receive permission from his chain of command at the Pentagon to send forces to the Capitol until three hours and 19 minutes after receiving an urgent call at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 6 from the Capitol Police chief saying a request for Guard backup was imminent," according to the newspaper.

Appoint A Crisis Response Team Before They Are Needed

A crisis can happen any time to any business without any warning. April's mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana was a reminder that all companies should have a crisis management team in place before they are needed. They should have the authority and power they need to manage the situation. The less red tape they have to contend with, the better.

Robin Crawford is a senior partner and public affairs practice leader at FINN Partners, a global marketing agency. She said, "It is essential to include individuals who are empowered to make decisions, speak to internal and external audiences, and provide approvals on behalf of the company.

Test Your Crisis Plan And Crisis Response Team

From cyberattacks to mass casualty events, computer simulations can provide the kinds of experiences, insights, and lessons that tabletop and other in-person exercises can't match.

Andreas Grant is the founder of Networks Hardware. At least twice a year they practice their response to cyberattacks. He said, "This is superior to an in-person exercise because it places us in very real situations. Instead of just telling us to read the protocol on how to deal with a cyberattack, they make us experience a simulated attack. With this experience, it becomes much clearer on what to do if we get attacked for real."

Don't Wait To Act

Several weeks after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an "urgent warning" for the ?Tread+ and Tread treadmills made by Peloton, the at-home

fitness company announced it was recalling the exercise equipment.

In a statement posted on the company's website, Peloton CEO John Foley said, "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.

Keep People Posted About Your Crisis

In the aftermath of the collapse of a condo in Surfside, Florida, local and state officials held a series of briefings for reporters and the public's about the disaster.

At one briefing, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) told reporters, "We are happy to report that through the help of the Red Cross we have short-term hotels set up for these folks, and obviously we are going to work with the city and the county, state to make sure that there is any longer-term needs, that we can be helpful in any way that we can."

Know How You Would Recover From A Crisis

Some crisis situations are so damaging for companies and organizations that they decide the most effective, efficient and strategic way to recover is to undergo a partial or extreme makeover. To that end, they will often use one or more tactics from what I call the 7 Rs For Recovering From A Crisis: Renounce, Reinvent, Restructure, Rebuild, Rename, Rebrand and Reset.

Advocacy group Time's Up will apparently use several of those Rs as it tries to recover from their involvement in a recent crisis involving former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the allegations of sexual harassment that were made against him by several women.



Actress and activist Ashley Judd, a Time's Up board member, told the AP that, "We're going down to the studs. We're going to rebuild and reset and come back in a way that honors our mandate, incorporates the voices of our critics, learns from our findings … and holds ourselves accountable but also lives up to our potential."