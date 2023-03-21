From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Tuesday, March 21, 2023

70 Questions for 14 Experts – Asked by ChatGPT4 --- Interview the Experts for Your Show.



Mitchell Davis from ExpertClick.com asked GhatGPT4 what questions to ask 14 experts. Here are bios, photos, 5 questions each, and direct contact info.



Please contact them directly for your TV, Radio show. Blog or podcast. If you are interested in their services, for consulting, speaking, training or coaching most would welcome paid engagements.



If ChatGPT can suggest all these questions, it can n even guess at the answers, but you have to remember that the ChatGPT4 data is two years old. These 14 Experts have up the minute info. Please enjoy.



If you have questions about this news feed, or want to be included, please contact: Mitchell Davis the editor at Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com or call 202-333-5000 for it rings on his desk.



Morey



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Book Title Generator, a Book by Scott Lorenz – The Leading Book Publicist.







Is your Title designed to sell?



Would Harper Lee's renowned classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, have done as well as Atticus?



What will they read next?



If the title doesn't grab them, it's game over.



Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Communications, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more.



He shares his secrets.



His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.



You'll learn:



- How to effect sales with a title change.



- The power of numbers, alliteration, and idioms.



- Why keyword research is important and how to do it.



- plus, much more.



Book Title Generator is designed to help authors and publishers spark the idea to lead them to the perfect book title. It's the surefire way to find your winning title.



You'll adore this crucial piece of the marketing puzzle because he writes with wit and humor to help you truly know the concepts.



https://www.Book-Marketing-Expert.com/ or contact Lorenz at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone -- at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist



Five Questions for Scott Lorenez:



1 -- What inspired you to create the Book Title Generator, and how does it stand out from other AI-based title generators?



2 -- How does a well-crafted book title contribute to a book's overall success?



3 -- Can you share some examples of how a title change positively impacted a book's sales or reception?



4 -- How does the Book Title Generator use keyword research to help authors and publishers find the perfect title?



5 -- Where can readers purchase your book, and how can they contact you for more information on book publicity and marketing?



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Retail Lady



Cleaning Consultant



Maxwell



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Jim Ciardella is a storyteller, Ferrari enthusiast, and native Californian.







Born and raised in Palo Alto, California, he grew up in the heart of Silicon Valley. His new book, titled The Dealer, How One California Dealership Fueled the Rise of Ferrari Cars in America, is the story of Ferrari of Los Gatos, a dealership that became number one in North America during the 1980s.



Along with Ferraris, the dealership sold hot rods, muscle cars, and other classic cars, gaining the reputation to be able to find any car a customer desired. The book tells how the business became so successful and shares stories from the people that lived the dream daily.



Published by Prometheus Books, part of The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, Inc., The Dealer is scheduled for release in July, 2022.



Five Questions:



1 -- Jim, what inspired you to write "The Dealer" and how did your passion for Ferraris influence the book's creation?



2 -- What factors contributed to Ferrari of Los Gatos becoming the top dealership in North America during the 1980s?



3 -- Can you share a fascinating story or anecdote from your research on Ferrari of Los Gatos?



4 -- How did the Silicon Valley location and unique culture of Ferrari of Los Gatos set it apart from other dealerships?



5 -- What lessons can today's luxury car dealerships learn from the success of Ferrari of Los Gatos?



Contact:



Jim Ciardella, Author



jim@flgstory.com



650) 339-1499



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Barbara Morris



Rose Lee Archer



Kloser



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



New Book --- 'Without Redemption' Bill Bonin Serial Killer Bio on Kindle for 99 Cents, Solved 40-Year-Old Homicides Using Bonin's Diaries



Interview -- Vonda Pelto, Ph.D.-- Serial Killer Expert







Los Angeles, CA—For a short time the Kindle version of the biography of serial killer Bill Bonin, Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, is on sale for 99 cents.



Using official investigative documents, and Bonin's jailhouse diaries and written confessions, the authors were able solve two 40-year-old murder mysteries and identity how one day, during the murder spree, changed everything to follow. Unlocking why March 24, 1980 is so important in the Bill Bonin story was a tedious aspect of the complicated task to create an amazingly detailed serial killer historical biography. The events chronicled in a flow chart can be seen at http://bit.ly/3ZDDKPG, it constitutes a road map of a story with an infinite number of twists and turns, what ifs and "can you believe that really happened?"



One startling and tragic fact they uncovered: During the ten-month murder spree Bonin was arrested and in custody THREE TIMES, then let go on legal technicalities and bureaucratic missteps which cost many lives.



Without Redemption in Kindle on Sale for 99 Cents Till March 31, 2023



Buy the book here at Amazon --



https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BFM2BYFZ



Five Questions for Ms. Pelto:



Can you explain the significance of the parallel tracks in "Without Redemption" and how they contribute to a comprehensive understanding of Bill Bonin?



As a clinical psychologist, what insights did your sessions with Bonin and his accomplices provide into the mind of a serial killer?



How did Bonin's childhood abuse and Vietnam War experiences shape his personality and actions as a serial killer?



In what ways did Bonin manipulate various institutions and individuals throughout his life, and what does this reveal about his personality?



Can you elaborate on the two murder mysteries solved in the book and the importance of March 24, 1980, in the overall narrative?



Contact Brad Butler to set up the interview at: 319-504-3788 or email to: writerb@pm.me



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Redmond



Bever Brunt



Rideout



Mitch – ExpertTOK





