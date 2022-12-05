Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > 6 Best Practices For Recovering From A Business Crisis
Text
6 Best Practices For Recovering From A Business Crisis
From:
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Monday, December 5, 2022

 

In today's episode of the "Crisis Management Minute", crisis management expert and consultant Edward Segal discusses  the six basic steps corporate officials should take to help ensure that their organizations can bounce back as soon as possible from a business emergency.

Learn what those steps are by listening to the show on Apple Podcasts at https://lnkd.in/ew5JYKEi, on YouTube at https://lnkd.in/eQCnDdX7, and wherever you listen to podcasts. The "Crisis Management Minute" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

Segal's weekly commentaries, which are about a minute long, feature bite-sized pieces of advice about crisis management and crisis  communication best practices.

Earlier episodes covered these topics:

•    Why all organizations need a crisis management plan

•    How to work with reporters when your company has a crisis

•    Who you should notify about a business crisis

•    Why CEOs should be heard an seen during a business crisis

•    When and how to apologize for causing a crisis 

•    Corporate crisis first response tips

"Crisis Ahead,"  the longer format shows Segal hosted in 2020, are  

available on Apple Podcasts at the link above.

The advice in each episode is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of two trade associations, my work as a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com, and author of the bestselling book on crisis management, "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey 2020).

                                                                  ###

Edward Segal is a crisis management expert, consultant and the bestselling author of the award-winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey). Order the book at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0827JK83Q/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0

Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues. Read his recent articles at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/?sh=3c1da3e568c5.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Edward Segal
Title: Crisis Management Expert
Group: Edward Segal
Direct Phone: 415-218-8600
Jump To Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Jump To Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Contact Click to Contact