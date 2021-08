5 Tips For Making a Facility Tour GREAT!

From: Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert Los Angeles , CA Friday, August 13, 2021



Jackie Robinson quote on the Dodger's Stadium tour Video Clip: Click to Watch What do SOFI stadium, the Rose Bowl Stadium, and Dodger Stadium have in common? Keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis toured them ALL last week, plus Warner Brothers studios and a ghost tour on Hollywood Blvd! Ten family members visiting meant lots of touring. As a former tour guide herself (in DC summers between college many moons ago), she know how to give a great, memorable tour - she was once voted funniest tour guide by my peers. If your facility offers tours, here's 5 things Jan recomends to make the tour shine.



1. An enthusiastic tour guide who likes what they're doing and knows the history. Don't shuffle the job off to just anybody! All of the tours we took were great, but a couple of the guides stood out because they loved the subject and knew their stuff. .. it made it a much better tour.



2. Letting people touch stuff. McInnis quips that "Touching the base at dodger stadium and standing on the field at the Rose Bowl was fun and pretty much the only way I'll ever get to those places . . . I'm terrible at sports." Find things people can touch to make the experince memorable.



3. A little customization. It's hard to do this 100% but the Warner Brothers guide asked her ahead of time about the types of stuff they watched. There was a huge range in the group, but the guide was able to focus more on the shows they enjoyed, and not tell them random, canned facts about everything.



4. Recognizing group members. Jan's group was there because of her nephew's 16th birthday, and several of the guides found that out and made a point of including him - which made the tour more special.



5. A cheap memento. Sofi stadium gave them a cheap cup made out of some new fangled tin . . . it's kinda cool and McInnis notes that she'll use it.



And of course with any tour, make sure to have a backup when things happen that are just plain weird. While touring on Hollywood Blvd., the guide lost the whole group's attention for a few minutes because a "lady of the evening" was having a very loud argument with her client. "You just cannot compete with that - sure we want to know about Grauman's Chinese Theatre - after we find out what happened between this couple!!" remarks McInnis



