5 Things I Learned From Forensic Files

Murder Investigations and Big Business are connected! At least that's what funny motivational speaker, comedian and business humorist Jan McInnis says. Her latest article titled "Five Things I Learned From Forensic Files" shows what business leaders can learn from crime and murder scene investigations.

Forensics, not just crime but other types of forensics such as accounting forensics, encompasses diverse fields such as DNA analysis, ballistics, toxicology, and fingerprint identification. Investigators employ forensics to reconstruct events, identify victims and suspects, and establish timelines. By meticulously examining blood spatter patterns, examining fibers, and studying wounds, analyzing financial statements, and other things, experts can piece together crucial details. And these details many times lead to an ARREST!

You probably won't need to arrest anyone in business, BUT there some take-aways from Forensic Files and other crime investigation shows, that you can use in in business and in your personal life.

Here's an excerpt below. Take a 2 minute humor break and click here to read the whole article or https://theworklady.com/five-things-i-learned-from-forensic-files/

ONE: The biggest killer of people isn't disease or accidents: it's life insurance policies! We've all thought about murdering our spouse or partner, usually when there's snoring involved and the payday is a good night's sleep. But some people who actually murder are looking for million-dollar insurance paydays. LESSON: With the right incentive, people will do most anything. Remember that when rewarding employees and find out what makes THEM happy. My recent Lyft driver said he left his last company, as manager of a call center, because the rewards were things like a keychain and a water bottle. His prior company had given him a paid day off, which he appreciated much more. But a trinket for busting your butt, especially at a call center? Nope. He'd rather drive strangers to the airport.

Click here to read the whole article

Sign up for Jan's newsletter here You'll get a short humor article 3X's a year.

Click here for oher GREAT short stories from Jan's 20+ career in comedy (and now keynote speaking). You'll get an inside peak into this industry!