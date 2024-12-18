5 Hilarious Ways to Annoy Fellow Airline Passengers This Holiday Season

Holiday travel is stressful enough, but comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis knows how to find the funny in every situation. Drawing from her years of travel experience as a professional speaker, McInnis shares her top five airline travel pet peeves, just in time to lighten the mood for the busy travel season.

"We're all in the same boat – or rather, airplane – so let's have some fun with it," says McInnis, whose witty observations have entertained and educated audiences nationwide. Here's her comedic take on what not to do on your holiday flight:

Bin-Hopping Olympics: Store your luggage 10 rows behind your seat and, when the plane lands, fight your way back to retrieve it. Bonus points if you then push your way back to where your original seat was. rude Pre-Board Rudeness: Secure a pre-board ticket for the "most deserving" (you), snagging the prime bin space and best seat while the people who really need certain seats are left out. This best if you're on Southwest Airlines, where, for the moment, it's first-come-first served. Shared Soundtrack Surprise: Forget headphones at home. Surely, your seatmates will enjoy YOUR playlist or Netflix binge as much as you do. Overhead Bin Domination: Stash BOTH your carry-ons up top. No need to worry about the "late" passengers – they should have pre-boarded like you! Snack Attack Smell Test: Treat yourself to the strongest-smelling meal possible. Your neighbors will appreciate dreaming about Big Macs mid-flight.

"Humor helps us manage stress and see the absurdity in the little things that irritate us," McInnis explains. "I really hope people realize I'm joking, and that they should be even more considerate of their fellow passengers. Stay OUT of the news, and don't do these things!"

McInnis, a seasoned comedian and corporate keynote speaker, travels the country delivering her popular program "Finding the Funny in Change." With over 20 years of experience, she's become an expert in navigating travel challenges with humor.

ABOUT JAN:

Jan McInnis is a Keynote Speaker, Comedian, Comedy Writer, and Master of Ceremonies. She has written for Jay Leno's Tonight Show monologue. For 20+ years she's traveled country as a keynote speaker and comedian sharing her unique and practical tips on what business leaders can learn from comedians.