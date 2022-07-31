250+ Publications That Pay For Your Writing - Amber Petty

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Here's a list of paying publications that take pitches. This is not an exhaustive list! That would be impossible. But, it's a pretty wide swath of what's out there.

Many publications fall into multiple categories. Just because the New York Times is listed under Newspapers, doesn't mean it doesn't feature Travel or Food stories. I tried to group them based on what the publication primarily publishes, but always check the site to see all the verticals they publish.

For the most part, the links go to pitching guidelines, staff directories, or mastheads. If that wasn't available, it goes to the main site. Still, it should make it easier to find what you need for pitching!

If a place isn't taking pitches anymore or went out of business, please let me know! Email amber@amberpetty.com any time.

Business/Personal Finance

Adweek - Advertising, marketing, business

Bloomberg BusinessWeek - Business news, career, job trends

Cheapism - Budget living, saving money

The Content Strategist - content marketing, marketing, blogging for business

Forbes - Business, leadership, entrepreneurial life

Fortune - Business, finance

Inc - Business, leadership

Insider - Business, personal finance, opinion

Institutional Investor - Narrative stories around finance

Money - Money

The Muse - career advice

Success - Business, leadership, motivation

The Startup - entrepreneurship, business, creativity

Wired - Business, Culture, Science

Culture

The Advocate - LGBTQ+ life, culture, politics, news

Alma - Jewish life and culture

Artsy - Art, galleries, exhibitions

The Atlantic - Politics, Health, Business, Culture, Family pitching guidelines

Atlantic Books Today - books and culture

Atlas Obscura - Interesting history, stories about places

American Theatre - Take a wild guess

Autostraddle - Queer & Trans culture

Broken Pencil - Art and culture zine

Brooklyn Rail - Art and culture

Black Nerds Create - Culture, fandom, and personal essays from Black female writers (not looking for writers now, but will open submissions again soon)

C Magazine - contemporary art

Catapult - Essays, fiction, art, travel

The Chronicle of Higher Education - Academics and Culture

Culture Eater - Culture (pays between $25-$100 per piece)

Dame Magazine - Politics, civil rights, cultural trends

Dazed - Fashion, music, culture

The Drift - Culture, Politics

Each Other - Underrepresented stories of the UK

Fifty Two - Essays on India's history politics and literature

FiveThirtyEight - Politics, Science, Sports

Foreword Reviews - Book reviews, contact mschingler@forewordreviews.com

Fuller Project - Stories that impact women

The Gumbo - Hip Hop and Culture

Hyphen Magazine - Asian American culture and politics ($25 an article)

Huck - UK culture and politics

i-D Vice - Pop culture, identity

Input - Culture, technology, gaming, style

Insurrect! - Pre-1900 colonial Americas

Inverse - Culture, Science, Innovation, Entertainment, Mind & Body

Jezebel - Feminist culture, news, the Bachelorette

Latino Rebels - Latino culture, news, politics, pitch rebeldes@latinorebels.com

Lit Hub - Literary life and culture

Longreads - Reading lists, essays, features, often on the longer side

McSweeney's - Humor (pays $30 an article)

Mental Floss - History, interesting facts

Mimp Magazine - lives of womxn, essays, articles, creative writing, fiction, photography

Military Miniature - you know, all things military miniatures. I don't know a good category for this.

NPR Code Switch - Race, Ethnicity, and Culture

Nerdist - nerdy pop culture and news

Novara Media - Political commentary

Observer - Arts, entertainment, innovation

Out Magazine - LGBTQ+ issues

Prism - Environmental, racial, electoral, and criminal justice. LGBTQ+ and gender issues.

Rewire News Group - Abortion, Sexual Health, Contraception, BIPOC culture

Sapiens - Archaeology, Biology, Culture, Language

Slate - Culture, Politics

Smithsonian Magazine - History, Science, Travel, Arts and Culture

The Tempest - Life, Love, News, Social Justice

The Triibe - Black Millennial life specifically in Chicago

Salon - Politics, Culture, Food, Economy, Health, TV, Food

Vox - Culture, Health, Politics, Science







Food

Eater - Food, restaurants

EatingWell Magazine - Healthy eating, recipes

Epicurious - Food

Huffpost Food - Cooking

The Kitchn - Food and Personal Essays

Life and Thyme - Life, food, drink

Pellicle - primarily UK beer, wine, and cider (some food)

Smart Mouth - food, food culture, essays

Wine Enthusiast - Wine and wine culture

Entertainment

American Theatre - Shockingly, American Theater

Backstage - Auditioning, acting

Cineaste - Cinema

Certified Forgotten - Films with fewer than 5 Rotten Tomatoes reviews

Comic Book Resource - Comic Book News

Council of Zoom - Film, tv, gaming (£20 per post)

Current - Magazine for people who work at public radio and TV stations

Digital Spy - TV/Movies

Digital Trends - You'll never guess...they cover digital trends

Drama and Theatre - Aimed at Theater teachers. Pitch to harriet.clifford@markallengroup.com

Fanbyte - Video games

The Fence - Comedy and reporting on inside stories

Film School Rejects - Film columns and series

Games Industry Biz - Gaming

Grammy.com - Music, Grammy Awards

Grit Daily - News and Entertainment, Pitch julia@gritdaily.com

The Guardian's Music Section - Music

The Hollywood Reporter - Movie/tv news

Incoming Magazine - Pitches for Sci-Fi comics

Insider Life - specially features on Entertainment, celebs, influencers, gossip

iO9 - Gaming, Comics, Sci-Fi, TV

Jump Cut Play - Video Games

Knucklebone Magazine - Analog Role Playing Games

Lambo Extra - Afropop, Pan African Music, pitch to nia@lamboxtra.com

Manor Velum - Horror Features

Music Teacher Magazine - Aimed at Music Teachers.Pitch to harriet.clifford@markallengroup.com

Paper - Entertainment, film/tv, life

Podcast Review - Podcasts

Polygon - Video games

Popdust - Music, film, TV pitch info@popdust.com

SyFyWire - Science fiction movies, tv, games, books

Uppercut - Game writing

Variety - Entertainment business news

Vulture - Entertainment

Washington Post Launcher - Video games

We Are Horror - Horror films

XtraMagazine - Entertainment with an LGBTQ+ perspective

Health

Femedic - Women's Health

Greatist - Fitness, healthy living, mental health

Health - Health

Indigo Blue Magazine - Health/Wellness/Personal Growth

Men's Health UK - Men's health, fitness

Men's Health US - Men's health, fitness

Mindbodygreen - Health and wellness

Psychology Today - Mental health, therapy, psychology

Self - Health and Wellness

Verywell Health - Health!

Well and Good - Health

Women's Health - It's really going to surprise you...women's health

Lifestyle

AARP Magazine - life over 50

Allure - Beauty, Hair, Style

Apartment Therapy - apartment life, interior design

BBC Worklife - Working and life

Brides Magazine - Weddings

Broccoli Magazine - Cannabis

Bustle - Millennial life, culture, personal essays

Buzzfeed - Entertainment, life tips, pop culture

Buzzfeed Reader - Personal essays/cultural criticism

Cosmopolitan UK - Women's lifestyle, style, fashion, essays

The Cut - Fashion, life, style

Dwell - Interior Design, Architecture

Esquire UK- Men's fashion and lifestyle

The Ethel - Lifestyle and health for women over 50

The Everygirl - Fashion, Career & Finance, Wellness, Living

The Girlfriend - Gen X focused newsletter by AARP

Glamour Magazine - beauty, fashion, lifestyle

Hello Giggles - Female-identifying culture, money, beauty, relationships, style

Huffington Post - Enterprise, Personal, Food & Drink, Style & Beauty, Wellness

HuffPost Opinion UK - pitch ukopinion@huffpost.com

The Ladies Compartment - Fashion, Culture, Travel

Leafly - Cannabis

Level - Lifestyle for men of color

Marie Claire - Women's lifestyle

O Magazine Online - women's lifestyle

Real Simple - beauty, living, home

Refinery29 Canada -Beauty, fashion, lifestyle,

Refinery29 - Beauty, fashion, lifestyle

Teen Vogue - Teen culture, lifestyle, fashion, politics

Thrillist - Food, Travel, Local, Entertainment (their Linkedin is a good place to find editor names)

Vogue Magazine - fashion, style

Woman's Day - women's lifestyle, personal essays

Women Who Write Are Dope - Mini articles for Instagram by women

Nature/Environmentalism

Alpinist - Adventure mountaineering

Asparagus Magazine - Sustainable Living

Backpacker Magazine - Outdoor stuff, hiking, backpacking

Bee Culture - Beekeeping

Earther - Nature, Environment

Footprint Magazine - Sustainability (not taking pitches at the moment, but will again when funding renews)

It's Freezing in LA - Environmental journalism

Outside/In - Living in the natural world, nature

Ours to Save - Climate Change

Outside Magazine - Outdoorsy-ness

National Geographic - Science, animals, history, travel

National Geographic Kids - Natural history, geography, human interest

Next City - Sustainable living, politics

Paddling Magazine - Boats and things

Newspapers

Boston Globe

Boston Globe Op-Ed - Opinion pieces

The Guardian Contact List

LA Times Masthead

New York Magazine Editors

New York Times Masthead

Texas Observer

USA Today

Washington Post General Guidelines

Personal Essays/Human Interest

Better Humans - Advice from personal experience or expertise on becoming a better person

Dirty Spoon - Interviews, essays, interviews, and narrative nonfiction about people that work in consumable culture

Full Grown People - Essays on being an adult

Guernica - essays, arts, politics, and culture

How I Got Radicalized Column - personal stories about the moment you became politically aware

Introvert Dear - introvert life, low pay $40 an article

Literary Hub - essays, fiction, literary news and reviews

Narratively Personal Essays, History, reported stories

Nashville Scene Vodka Yonic - Personal essays from women/non binary people, especially seeking pitches from people of color

New York Times Modern Love

The Outline - Unusual stories

Penlight - Personal essays

Pigeon Pages - Personal essays, poetry

The Rumpus - fiction, essays, book reviews

The Smart Set - Critical essays, politics, personal essays

Split Lip Mag - fiction, memoir

The Sun - personal essays, fiction, short stories

The Terrain - Literary works with a focus on place

This American Life - the illustrious podcast hosted by Ira Glass

Washington Post Inspired Life Inspiring reported piece or personal essays

XONecole - Inspiring stories focused on women of color

Pets

American Kennel Club Magazines - Dogs

Animal Wellness Magazine - The wellness of animals

The Bark - Dogs

Better Pet - Pets

Pets Magazine UK - Pets and pet owner lifestyle

Parenting

Adoptive Families - Parenting and lifestyle for adoptive families

Chicago Parent - Parenting in Chicago

Cricket Media - Parenting articles and fiction for children

Fatherly- Dads

Freelance Mom - For parents that also freelance

The Green Parent - Parenting lifestyle for UK audience

Motherly - Lifestyle and parenting aimed at moms

Parents.com - Parenting

PTO Today - Parents and education

Romper - Parenting, lifestyle

Zift - Parenting

Regional

Belt - Reporting/personal essays around the Rust belt

The Calvert Journal - Stories about Russia, Poland, Romania and the area

Carolina Public Press - News, Environment, Health, Politics with a Carolinas focus

Chicago Reader - Chicago life, narrative stories, arts, culture, comics

Cincinnati Magazine - Cincinnati life

Eater Chicago - food in Chicago (Eater also has regional publications for most major US cities)

The Frisc - Culture and life in San Francisco

IN Magazine - LGBTQ+ life in Canada

The Juggernaut - South Asian news and stories

LAist - Life, news, culture in Los Angeles

MetroWeekly - LGBTQ+ news in Washington DC

Newlines Magazine - News, Life in the Middle East

Next Magazine - Arts and Culture in Canada

OutSmart - LGBTQ+ life in Houston, TX

Read Local BC - Covering books and authors in British Columbia

Texas Highways - Texas travel

Texas Monthly - Life, culture, news in Texas

The River - news, housing, journalism for the Hudson Valley

Seattle Refined - Seattle lifestyle

Sixty - Chicago and Midwestern Culture

Virginia Business - Business in Virginia

Washington City Paper - Washington DC, reported pieces with conflict

Science

Discover Magazine - Science

FiveThirtyEight - Politics, science, sports

Lady Science - Science

Popular Science - Science that's popular

Science for the People - Science

Sports

Adventure Cyclist Magazine - Cycling and I assume adventure

Cycling Tips - pitch editor@cyclingtips.com

Deadspin - Sports, though this pub got completely overhauled and almost everyone quit, it looks like it's still going and possibly taking pitches

Scuba Diving Magazine - Hiking and biking through..j/k it's scuba diving

Technology

CCell - Environment/Technology

The Drive - Automotive pieces, send to pitches@thedrive.com

Egghead - web developement

Gizmodo - Technology, Gadgets

Motherboard - Technology, news, the future

OneZero - Technology, pitch to skessler@medium.com

Undark - The complicated ways technology influences our lives

The Verge - how technology and science impact the way we live

Travel

BBC Travel - Travel

Condé Nast Traveler - this going to be a surprise...travel

Culture Trip - Travel/culture

Fodors - Travel

Lonely Planet - Travel

Travel and Leisure - Travel...and leisure