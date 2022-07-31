250+ Publications That Pay For Your Writing - Amber Petty

Sunday, July 31, 2022
Here's a list of paying publications that take pitches. This is not an exhaustive list! That would be impossible. But, it's a pretty wide swath of what's out there.
Many publications fall into multiple categories. Just because the New York Times is listed under Newspapers, doesn't mean it doesn't feature Travel or Food stories. I tried to group them based on what the publication primarily publishes, but always check the site to see all the verticals they publish.
For the most part, the links go to pitching guidelines, staff directories, or mastheads. If that wasn't available, it goes to the main site. Still, it should make it easier to find what you need for pitching!
If a place isn't taking pitches anymore or went out of business, please let me know! Email amber@amberpetty.com any time.
Business/Personal Finance
Adweek - Advertising, marketing, business
Bloomberg BusinessWeek - Business news, career, job trends
Cheapism - Budget living, saving money
The Content Strategist - content marketing, marketing, blogging for business
Forbes - Business, leadership, entrepreneurial life
Fortune - Business, finance
Inc - Business, leadership
Insider - Business, personal finance, opinion
Institutional Investor - Narrative stories around finance
Money - Money
The Muse - career advice
Success - Business, leadership, motivation
The Startup - entrepreneurship, business, creativity
Wired - Business, Culture, Science
Culture
The Advocate - LGBTQ+ life, culture, politics, news
Alma - Jewish life and culture
Artsy - Art, galleries, exhibitions
The Atlantic - Politics, Health, Business, Culture, Family pitching guidelines
Atlantic Books Today - books and culture
Atlas Obscura - Interesting history, stories about places
American Theatre - Take a wild guess
Autostraddle - Queer & Trans culture
Broken Pencil - Art and culture zine
Brooklyn Rail - Art and culture
Black Nerds Create - Culture, fandom, and personal essays from Black female writers (not looking for writers now, but will open submissions again soon)
C Magazine - contemporary art
Catapult - Essays, fiction, art, travel
The Chronicle of Higher Education - Academics and Culture
Culture Eater - Culture (pays between $25-$100 per piece)
Dame Magazine - Politics, civil rights, cultural trends
Dazed - Fashion, music, culture
The Drift - Culture, Politics
Each Other - Underrepresented stories of the UK
Fifty Two - Essays on India's history politics and literature
FiveThirtyEight - Politics, Science, Sports
Foreword Reviews - Book reviews, contact mschingler@forewordreviews.com
Fuller Project - Stories that impact women
The Gumbo - Hip Hop and Culture
Hyphen Magazine - Asian American culture and politics ($25 an article)
Huck - UK culture and politics
i-D Vice - Pop culture, identity
Input - Culture, technology, gaming, style
Insurrect! - Pre-1900 colonial Americas
Inverse - Culture, Science, Innovation, Entertainment, Mind & Body
Jezebel - Feminist culture, news, the Bachelorette
Latino Rebels - Latino culture, news, politics, pitch rebeldes@latinorebels.com
Lit Hub - Literary life and culture
Longreads - Reading lists, essays, features, often on the longer side
McSweeney's - Humor (pays $30 an article)
Mental Floss - History, interesting facts
Mimp Magazine - lives of womxn, essays, articles, creative writing, fiction, photography
Military Miniature - you know, all things military miniatures. I don't know a good category for this.
NPR Code Switch - Race, Ethnicity, and Culture
Nerdist - nerdy pop culture and news
Novara Media - Political commentary
Observer - Arts, entertainment, innovation
Out Magazine - LGBTQ+ issues
Prism - Environmental, racial, electoral, and criminal justice. LGBTQ+ and gender issues.
Rewire News Group - Abortion, Sexual Health, Contraception, BIPOC culture
Sapiens - Archaeology, Biology, Culture, Language
Slate - Culture, Politics
Smithsonian Magazine - History, Science, Travel, Arts and Culture
The Tempest - Life, Love, News, Social Justice
The Triibe - Black Millennial life specifically in Chicago
Salon - Politics, Culture, Food, Economy, Health, TV, Food
Vox - Culture, Health, Politics, Science
Food
Eater - Food, restaurants
EatingWell Magazine - Healthy eating, recipes
Epicurious - Food
Huffpost Food - Cooking
The Kitchn - Food and Personal Essays
Life and Thyme - Life, food, drink
Pellicle - primarily UK beer, wine, and cider (some food)
Smart Mouth - food, food culture, essays
Wine Enthusiast - Wine and wine culture
Entertainment
American Theatre - Shockingly, American Theater
Backstage - Auditioning, acting
Cineaste - Cinema
Certified Forgotten - Films with fewer than 5 Rotten Tomatoes reviews
Comic Book Resource - Comic Book News
Council of Zoom - Film, tv, gaming (£20 per post)
Current - Magazine for people who work at public radio and TV stations
Digital Spy - TV/Movies
Digital Trends - You'll never guess...they cover digital trends
Drama and Theatre - Aimed at Theater teachers. Pitch to harriet.clifford@markallengroup.com
Fanbyte - Video games
The Fence - Comedy and reporting on inside stories
Film School Rejects - Film columns and series
Games Industry Biz - Gaming
Grammy.com - Music, Grammy Awards
Grit Daily - News and Entertainment, Pitch julia@gritdaily.com
The Guardian's Music Section - Music
The Hollywood Reporter - Movie/tv news
Incoming Magazine - Pitches for Sci-Fi comics
Insider Life - specially features on Entertainment, celebs, influencers, gossip
iO9 - Gaming, Comics, Sci-Fi, TV
Jump Cut Play - Video Games
Knucklebone Magazine - Analog Role Playing Games
Lambo Extra - Afropop, Pan African Music, pitch to nia@lamboxtra.com
Manor Velum - Horror Features
Music Teacher Magazine - Aimed at Music Teachers.Pitch to harriet.clifford@markallengroup.com
Paper - Entertainment, film/tv, life
Podcast Review - Podcasts
Polygon - Video games
Popdust - Music, film, TV pitch info@popdust.com
SyFyWire - Science fiction movies, tv, games, books
Uppercut - Game writing
Variety - Entertainment business news
Vulture - Entertainment
Washington Post Launcher - Video games
We Are Horror - Horror films
XtraMagazine - Entertainment with an LGBTQ+ perspective
Health
Femedic - Women's Health
Greatist - Fitness, healthy living, mental health
Health - Health
Indigo Blue Magazine - Health/Wellness/Personal Growth
Men's Health UK - Men's health, fitness
Men's Health US - Men's health, fitness
Mindbodygreen - Health and wellness
Psychology Today - Mental health, therapy, psychology
Self - Health and Wellness
Verywell Health - Health!
Well and Good - Health
Women's Health - It's really going to surprise you...women's health
Lifestyle
AARP Magazine - life over 50
Allure - Beauty, Hair, Style
Apartment Therapy - apartment life, interior design
BBC Worklife - Working and life
Brides Magazine - Weddings
Broccoli Magazine - Cannabis
Bustle - Millennial life, culture, personal essays
Buzzfeed - Entertainment, life tips, pop culture
Buzzfeed Reader - Personal essays/cultural criticism
Cosmopolitan UK - Women's lifestyle, style, fashion, essays
The Cut - Fashion, life, style
Dwell - Interior Design, Architecture
Esquire UK- Men's fashion and lifestyle
The Ethel - Lifestyle and health for women over 50
The Everygirl - Fashion, Career & Finance, Wellness, Living
The Girlfriend - Gen X focused newsletter by AARP
Glamour Magazine - beauty, fashion, lifestyle
Hello Giggles - Female-identifying culture, money, beauty, relationships, style
Huffington Post - Enterprise, Personal, Food & Drink, Style & Beauty, Wellness
HuffPost Opinion UK - pitch ukopinion@huffpost.com
The Ladies Compartment - Fashion, Culture, Travel
Leafly - Cannabis
Level - Lifestyle for men of color
Marie Claire - Women's lifestyle
O Magazine Online - women's lifestyle
Real Simple - beauty, living, home
Refinery29 Canada -Beauty, fashion, lifestyle,
Refinery29 - Beauty, fashion, lifestyle
Teen Vogue - Teen culture, lifestyle, fashion, politics
Thrillist - Food, Travel, Local, Entertainment (their Linkedin is a good place to find editor names)
Vogue Magazine - fashion, style
Woman's Day - women's lifestyle, personal essays
Women Who Write Are Dope - Mini articles for Instagram by women
Nature/Environmentalism
Alpinist - Adventure mountaineering
Asparagus Magazine - Sustainable Living
Backpacker Magazine - Outdoor stuff, hiking, backpacking
Bee Culture - Beekeeping
Earther - Nature, Environment
Footprint Magazine - Sustainability (not taking pitches at the moment, but will again when funding renews)
It's Freezing in LA - Environmental journalism
Outside/In - Living in the natural world, nature
Ours to Save - Climate Change
Outside Magazine - Outdoorsy-ness
National Geographic - Science, animals, history, travel
National Geographic Kids - Natural history, geography, human interest
Next City - Sustainable living, politics
Paddling Magazine - Boats and things
Newspapers
Boston Globe
The Guardian Contact List
LA Times Masthead
New York Magazine Editors
New York Times Masthead
Texas Observer
USA Today
Washington Post General Guidelines
Personal Essays/Human Interest
Better Humans - Advice from personal experience or expertise on becoming a better person
Dirty Spoon - Interviews, essays, interviews, and narrative nonfiction about people that work in consumable culture
Full Grown People - Essays on being an adult
Guernica - essays, arts, politics, and culture
How I Got Radicalized Column - personal stories about the moment you became politically aware
Introvert Dear - introvert life, low pay $40 an article
Literary Hub - essays, fiction, literary news and reviews
Narratively Personal Essays, History, reported stories
Nashville Scene Vodka Yonic - Personal essays from women/non binary people, especially seeking pitches from people of color
New York Times Modern Love
The Outline - Unusual stories
Penlight - Personal essays
Pigeon Pages - Personal essays, poetry
The Rumpus - fiction, essays, book reviews
The Smart Set - Critical essays, politics, personal essays
Split Lip Mag - fiction, memoir
The Sun - personal essays, fiction, short stories
The Terrain - Literary works with a focus on place
This American Life - the illustrious podcast hosted by Ira Glass
Washington Post Inspired Life Inspiring reported piece or personal essays
XONecole - Inspiring stories focused on women of color
Pets
American Kennel Club Magazines - Dogs
Animal Wellness Magazine - The wellness of animals
The Bark - Dogs
Better Pet - Pets
Pets Magazine UK - Pets and pet owner lifestyle
Parenting
Adoptive Families - Parenting and lifestyle for adoptive families
Chicago Parent - Parenting in Chicago
Cricket Media - Parenting articles and fiction for children
Fatherly- Dads
Freelance Mom - For parents that also freelance
The Green Parent - Parenting lifestyle for UK audience
Motherly - Lifestyle and parenting aimed at moms
Parents.com - Parenting
PTO Today - Parents and education
Romper - Parenting, lifestyle
Zift - Parenting
Regional
Belt - Reporting/personal essays around the Rust belt
The Calvert Journal - Stories about Russia, Poland, Romania and the area
Carolina Public Press - News, Environment, Health, Politics with a Carolinas focus
Chicago Reader - Chicago life, narrative stories, arts, culture, comics
Cincinnati Magazine - Cincinnati life
Eater Chicago - food in Chicago (Eater also has regional publications for most major US cities)
The Frisc - Culture and life in San Francisco
IN Magazine - LGBTQ+ life in Canada
The Juggernaut - South Asian news and stories
LAist - Life, news, culture in Los Angeles
MetroWeekly - LGBTQ+ news in Washington DC
Newlines Magazine - News, Life in the Middle East
Next Magazine - Arts and Culture in Canada
OutSmart - LGBTQ+ life in Houston, TX
Read Local BC - Covering books and authors in British Columbia
Texas Highways - Texas travel
Texas Monthly - Life, culture, news in Texas
The River - news, housing, journalism for the Hudson Valley
Seattle Refined - Seattle lifestyle
Sixty - Chicago and Midwestern Culture
Virginia Business - Business in Virginia
Washington City Paper - Washington DC, reported pieces with conflict
Science
Discover Magazine - Science
FiveThirtyEight - Politics, science, sports
Lady Science - Science
Popular Science - Science that's popular
Science for the People - Science
Sports
Adventure Cyclist Magazine - Cycling and I assume adventure
Cycling Tips - pitch editor@cyclingtips.com
Deadspin - Sports, though this pub got completely overhauled and almost everyone quit, it looks like it's still going and possibly taking pitches
Scuba Diving Magazine - Hiking and biking through..j/k it's scuba diving
Technology
CCell - Environment/Technology
The Drive - Automotive pieces, send to pitches@thedrive.com
Egghead - web developement
Gizmodo - Technology, Gadgets
Motherboard - Technology, news, the future
OneZero - Technology, pitch to skessler@medium.com
Undark - The complicated ways technology influences our lives
The Verge - how technology and science impact the way we live
Travel
BBC Travel - Travel
Condé Nast Traveler - this going to be a surprise...travel
Culture Trip - Travel/culture
Fodors - Travel
Lonely Planet - Travel
Travel and Leisure - Travel...and leisure