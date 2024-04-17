From: Author U -- Judith Briles Denver , CO Wednesday, April 17, 2024

720-767-2255 15 Colorado Authors Featured at AuthorU's Spring Event April 17, 2024 Denver CO. AuthorU is pleased to announce this year's Spring Author Tea event will feature 14 Colorado authors: Mara Purl-women's fiction; Katherine Burlake-suspense; Brian Barnes-historical fiction, Judith Briles-historical fiction, memoir, writing; Louis Sauvain-fantasy; Natli VanDerWerken-YA; Joseph Caldara-middle school; Richard Rieman-children's; Linda Rae Schaal-children's and inspirational; Roxanne Burkey-tech thrillers; Kathleen Fanagan-new age/spirituality; Doug Krug-business/leadership; Linnea Tanner-fantasy historical; and John Maling-children's/poetry. Colorado artist Linda Gruenwald supports handwritten notes and will have her personalized notecards featured as well. Each of the authors' books will be available for sale and for signing throughout the afternoon. The event will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 1 to 4 pm in the private home of organizer Judith Briles located in southeast Aurora. "This is the 8th year that AuthorU has produced its annual tea," said Judith Briles who organizes the event. "I'm thrilled that many Colorado authors will be part of this year's benefit and that we continue to support the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame with it." The event also includes a typical "high tea" food spread, tea and a delicious punch. And it's free to those who are registered. RSVP by REGISTER here: https://bit.ly/AuthorsSpringTea For more information, call 720-767-2255 The Colorado Authors Hall of Fame is a 501c3 organization that will support five aspiring authors with scholarships this year valued at $15,000 each. It has inducted 50 Colorado connected authors into the Hall of Fame ensuring that their words, stories, and legacies are not forgotten. Past inductees include Stephen King, Jerry Jenkins, Kathleen Gear, Temple Grandin, and Clive Cussler. It's the Author Tea where local Authors do a "show and tell", offering their wonderful books on a perfect afternoon surrounded by cool people and delectable food. And it's FREE. You must RSVP ... and you can bring friends. There is always a special day around the corner—Mother's Day, Father's Day, Beach Days, Birthdays, YOU days. Select the perfect gift and have it personalized. ### For immediate release

