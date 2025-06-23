13 Impactful Colorado Connected Authors Will Be Inducted into the Author’s Hall of Fame

For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

13 Impactful Colorado Connected Authors Will Be Inducted into the Author's Hall of Fame

Denver, CO, June 24, 2023 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame has announced the 12 new Inductees to this year's Hall of Fame Gala taking place on Saturday, September 6th at the Double Tree Hilton Denver Tech Center.

This years' Inductees include three Legacy or passed Inductees. Kent Haruf, Lucile Christy Bennett, and Perry Eberhart.

Kent Haruf created the fiction town of Holt in Colorado and wove his many books around the rural life of Colorado. Denver's magazine 5280, wrote in 2015 that Haruf is "widely considered [to be] Colorado's finest novelist. Lucile Bennett wrote as Eve Bennett. Her words supported her six children and were discovered by the Rocky Mountain News. Her novels were written for teens. Perry Eberhart was one of Eve Bennett's children. In France, he found his writing muse. Returning to Colorado, he became an expert in paranormal sightings, writing several books and guides on ghost towns.

The living inductees, honored at the Induction Gala include bestselling and prolific authors:

Jim Butcher

Jim Davidson

Mary Ellen Gilliland

Francine Mathews

Linda Seger

Oscar Sladek

Tommy Spaulding

Dan Tyler

Stephen White

Rebecca Yarros

The Author's Hall of Fame aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding authors with ties to the beautiful state of Colorado. The new Inductees will join 50 authors who have already been inducted since 2019. Past inductees included former Secretary of State, Madeline Albright, former Miss America's and advocate Marilyn Van Derbur, horror icon Stephen King, Newbury Medal winner Avi, cookbook pioneer Carol Fenster, Sci-fi writer Kevin J Anderson, western author Louis L'Amour, acclaimed Christian author Jerry Jenkins, and women's fiction author Sandra Dallas.

The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame is the first in the nation to recognize and celebrate the breadth of work that authors exclusively brought forth.

The Hall inducts new authors biennially every two years. The public is invited to nominate their favorite authors with ties to Colorado. Nominations will open again in late fall, 2026.

About Colorado Authors Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The 2025 Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 6th at the DoubleTree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, inductees, donations, events, and board members is available at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to attend the Gala event.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, CEO at Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

###