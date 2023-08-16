10 Facts About Physician Suicide and Mental Health

https://youtu.be/mugOzr6ItFk

1. Suicide generally is caused by the convergence of multiple risk factors — the most common being untreated or inadequately managed mental health conditions.

2. An estimated 300 physicians die by suicide in the U.S. per year.1

3. Physicians who took their lives were less likely to be receiving mental health treatment compared with nonphysicians who took their lives even though depression was found to be a significant risk factor at approximately the same rate in both groups. Read More: chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj https://www.acgme.org/globalassets/PDFs/ten-facts-about-physician-suicide.pdf