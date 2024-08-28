: Popular Songs Feature Commentary on Social Problems Today and What to Do About Them

Today there's a revival of the type of songs about social issues facing America sung in the early 1960s by folk singers like Woodie Guthrie , sometimes in the form of video parodies. They are a response to the many problems we face today – from drug overdoses, anxiety, and depression to homelessness, everyday violence, misinformation and mistrust, and war.

Here are some recently featured songs on YouTube about everyday social life with over 1000 views. They're written by the internationally published author Gini Graham Scott and performed by the popular Crystal Image Band that tours around the U.S.

One is "I Had a Dream," (https://youtu.be/mMM9iPZxp7E), which is about a world where everything is okay; another is "Are We Back to the Middle Ages," (https://youtu.be/7y32_HasEHU), inspired by the book of the same name, which compares life today to the way things were back then; another is "I'm a Country Man in a Digital Age," (https://youtu.be/6iC2QxlxwKw), which is about a wish to go back to simpler times before smartphones, the Internet, and AI. They're all written with an upbeat lighthearted humorous touch. The other popular songs of social commentary are "I'm a Country Man in a Digital Age" at https://youtu.be/6iC2QxlxwKw and "We'll Be Okay" https://youtu.be/By1p5Rry-W4,

Scott just published articles on Medium https://tinyurl.com/2p9mbbjj, and Substack (https://gini.substack.com/p/popular-songs-feature-commentary) about this new popular phenomenon and these songs.

Scott began writing these songs of social commentary and hope for better times after writing a series of books on social issues and criminal justice topics. Most recently she wrote about scams and about prison life, published by American Leadership Books (www.americanleadershipbooks.com), which specializes in criminal justice and social problems.

She became interested in writing about scams because becoming aware of different scams and avoiding becoming a victim is especially important today, since the digital revolution has provided even more opportunities for scammers to create innovative scams and get away with them. She wrote about the latest scams in a recent book Scams in the Digital Age, which has led to a documentary being produced next year. Several other books on scams published by American Leadership Books and turned into documentaries include The Big Con, turned into "Conned: A True Story," and I Was Scammed, turned into "Con Artists Unveiled," with both films distributed by Gravitas Ventures. Both the books and films are on Amazon Prime.

The books on prison life, also on Amazon, include Women in Prison: Getting Locked Up, Being a Mother or in a Minority Group, And Getting Out and Women in Prison: How Women Spend Their Time. They're follow-up books to Women with Partners in Prison, and these books have led to a documentary about women who are in prison or have partners there. It was filmed in May in LA and Contra Costa County in California and will be launched at the American Film Market in November in Las Vegas.

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, Scams in the Digital Age, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.