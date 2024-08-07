: Articles Just Published on How Modern Life Is Becoming More and More Like Medieval Times

In today's tumultuous times, life in America and the rest of the world is becoming more and more like life in medieval times, as in an article just published on Medium and Substack and described in The New American Middle Ages by Gini Graham Scott and published by Waterside Productions.

https://ginigrahamscott.medium.com/how-modern-life-is-becoming-more-and-more-like-medieval-times-5ee6384b30a3

https://gini.substack.com/p/how-modern-life-is-becoming-more?r=3ujgz

There is a short 2-minute introduction to the book on YouTube at https://youtu.be/4U6zbFZLcoc. There is also a popular song: Are We Back to the Middle Ages? on YouTube at https://youtu.be/OkC4RbP7lrM

The book is based on the premise that today's growing split between rich and poor is like the divide between royalty, nobles, and rich merchants versus the medieval peasants and artisans. The book makes comparisons between the rise of the medieval kingdoms and the battles between the high-tech titans, the division of labor then and now, and the parallels between different institutions and lifestyles. It concludes with some recommendations on what to do about the problem.

The author Gini Graham Scott was inspired to research and write the book safter a series of historical documentaries about medieval times in Europe and the Ottoman Empire on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Besides writing the book, video, and song about the Middle Ages, she has previously written over 200 books on different topics, and is a screenplay writer and producer of 17 films in distribution by major distributors.

She is also especially interested in scams, which have grown alongside the digital revolution and are now affecting virtually every industry and facet of society. She wrote about these in a recent book Scams in the Digital Age published by American Leadership Books, which has been led to a documentary being released in a few months. Several other books on scams published by American Leadership Books and turned into documentaries include these The Big Con turned into "Conned: A True Story" and I Was Scammed turned into "Con Artists Unveiled," both films distributed by Gravitas Ventures. The books are on Amazon and the films can be seen on Apple TV: Conned: A True Story - Apple TV and Con Artists Unveiled - Apple TV.

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing. She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, Scams in the Digital Age, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.