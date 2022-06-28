eBay Is Heading Into The Metaverse WIth NFTs And Virtual Products

In a tweet today, NFT trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that e-commerce giant eBay has filed two new trademark applications for federal trademark protection for the name eBay. The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on June 23, 2022, and signal plans by the online retailing giant to expand into:

• Non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• Downloadable computer software for managing and verifying non-fungible token (NFT) transactions on a blockchain;

• Computer programs and computer software for use in electronically creating, trading, storing, sending, receiving, accepting, and transmitting, crypto-collectibles, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), managing digital transactions and data authentication via blockchain technology;

• Online retail store services featuring actual and virtual goods, namely, digital collectibles, crypto-collectibles, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on a blockchain network featuring or linking to digital or physical goods;

• Online trading services, namely, operating online marketplaces for transactions of buyers and sellers of virtual goods and blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs), using blockchain-based software technology and smart contracts;

• Online marketplace services, namely, providing a marketplace for buyers and sellers of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

• Exchange services relating to non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• Providing an interactive website enabling users to create, view, buy, and sell digital assets through blockchain-based transactions;

• Providing non-downloadable computer programs for managing the creation, purchase, and sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• Providing computer software for the creation, purchase, and sale of rights to digital assets

"eBay is a leading e-commerce brand, and the value attached to the brand is significant," Mr. Kondoudis says. "These filings are the next logical step to protect the eBay brand as it transitions from online services into the Metaverse."

"Clearly, eBay sees the potential of the Metaverse and is preparing its trademarks and brand for the virtual economy that will dominate it," Mr. Kondoudis opined. "It is a safe bet that eBay expects to be a major player in that virtual economy."

Mr. Kondoudis adds that "perhaps the most interesting aspect of these applications is that they appear to confirm a new trend of NFT and Metaverse trademark filings by e-commerce platforms. For example, Overstock.com filed similar applications earlier this month.

"We expect the number of trademark filings for NFT and virtual products and services to increase in the next twelve months as brands come to appreciate the need for protection in the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis concluded.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent eBay Inc.

https://www.mekiplaw.com/nft-trademark-attorney/

Links to the applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office