Zoom Webinar: Master Your Campaign Skills

This webinar is not about campaign planning and strategy, but about you as a candidate. Learn how to dramatically improve your skills as a candidate on the campaign trail.

Key Learning Points:

How to drastically increase your media presence (print, radio, or TV).

How to maximize the use of social media (while investing less time).

How even mediocre speakers can deliver great speeches.

How to prepare for and win a debate against your opponent(s).

How to neutralize any weakness voters might perceive about you as a candidate.

Date: Monday June 16, 2025

Time: 9-11am Washington DC, 3-5pm Zurich, 9-11pm Kuala Lumpur

Once you have registered, you can email me questions about your specific case in advance. Don't worry if you can't make it on the day itself. A recording will be mailed out to participants.

The investment is $350 USD. The week before, on June 9, I'm hosting another webinar on campaign planning and strategy. If you register for both webinars, the combined price is $630.

Can you invest in something better than in yourself? Register here