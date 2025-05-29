Speaker
Zoom Webinar: Master Your Campaign Skills
Dr. Louis Perron - Political Consultant Dr. Louis Perron - Political Consultant
Zurich,
Thursday, May 29, 2025

 

This webinar is not about campaign planning and strategy, but about you as a candidate. Learn how to dramatically improve your skills as a candidate on the campaign trail. 

Key Learning Points: 

  • How to drastically increase your media presence (print, radio, or TV).
  • How to maximize the use of social media (while investing less time).
  • How even mediocre speakers can deliver great speeches.
  • How to prepare for and win a debate against your opponent(s).
  • How to neutralize any weakness voters might perceive about you as a candidate.

Date: Monday June 16, 2025 

Time: 9-11am Washington DC, 3-5pm Zurich, 9-11pm Kuala Lumpur 

Once you have registered, you can email me questions about your specific case in advance. Don't worry if you can't make it on the day itself. A recording will be mailed out to participants. 

The investment is $350 USD. The week before, on June 9, I'm hosting another webinar on campaign planning and strategy. If you register for both webinars, the combined price is $630.

You can get more information and learn about additional attractive combo offers here. 

Can you invest in something better than in yourself? Register here

Dr. Perron has been featured on C-SPAN, Newsweek, USA Today, RealClearPolitics and many others. For more information, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Louis Perron, please contact Kevin McVicker at Shirley & McVicker Public Affairs at (703) 739-5920 or kmcvicker@shirleyandmcvicker.com.
Name: Dr. Louis Perron
Group: Perron Campaigns
Dateline: Zurich, None Switzerland
Direct Phone: 01141443889636
Cell Phone: l 011 41 796544246
