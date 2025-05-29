Zoom Webinar: Master Your Campaign Skills

Thursday, May 29, 2025
This webinar is not about campaign planning and strategy, but about you as a candidate. Learn how to dramatically improve your skills as a candidate on the campaign trail.
Key Learning Points:
- How to drastically increase your media presence (print, radio, or TV).
- How to maximize the use of social media (while investing less time).
- How even mediocre speakers can deliver great speeches.
- How to prepare for and win a debate against your opponent(s).
- How to neutralize any weakness voters might perceive about you as a candidate.
Date: Monday June 16, 2025
Time: 9-11am Washington DC, 3-5pm Zurich, 9-11pm Kuala Lumpur
Once you have registered, you can email me questions about your specific case in advance. Don't worry if you can't make it on the day itself. A recording will be mailed out to participants.
The investment is $350 USD. The week before, on June 9, I'm hosting another webinar on campaign planning and strategy. If you register for both webinars, the combined price is $630.
You can get more information and learn about additional attractive combo offers here.
Can you invest in something better than in yourself? Register here
