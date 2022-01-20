ZTV’s ‘Conversations on Zionism’ Interviews Scott Shay, Author of ‘Conspiracy U: A Case Study’

New York, NY—Scott Shay, author of Conspiracy U: A Case Study, was interviewed by Russell F. Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA, on his show, Conversations on Zionism. JNF is a nonprofit organization and United Nations NGO that gives all generations of Jews a unique voice in building a prosperous future for the land of Israel and its people.

Robinson kicked off the 30-minute interview by asking why Shay, a successful banker and businessman, was prepared to tackle the highly charged issue of Zionism? Shay explained that, as the only son of a Holocaust Survivor, his father imbued upon him the "importance of the Jewish people; it was so important that people were historically willing to sacrifice their lives for it. He didn't believe Jews should continue on just because Jews should continue on, but because we have an important message for the world."

Watch the entire 30-minute interview of Scott Shay with ZTV with Russell F. Robinson at https://bit.ly/ScottShay_RussellRobinson_JNF

In Conspiracy U, Scott Shay uses his experience attending Northwestern University, in the 1970s, and subsequent events at NU which form a complex narrative about two professors, one far-left and one far-right. Their philosophies are employed as touchstones to explore the ancient and modern variations of Jewish hatred and Anti-Zionism. Focus is mainly on fairly recent Anti-Zionist Conspiracy Theories and the baggage of falsehoods which are now burrowing ever deeper into the minds of youth and those ill-informed about the truth.

Shay points this out in response to those who degrade the significance of Zionism and Jewish history: "Like it or not, Zionism has been around for three thousand years and has not been recently invented."

Shay sheds further light on conspiracy theories by noting this: "To say something is a conspiracy theory should not be some general rhetorical charge. Rather, conspiracy theories have definable parameters. They claim to be explanations of political or social phenomena that are the result of a covert conspiracy by powerful and secret actors."

"Conspiracy U is a devastating and clear-minded deep dive into the phenomenon of conspiracy theories…It's a Masterclass in identifying and weeding out conspiracy theories wherever they exist." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars



"Conspiracy U is at once moving and maddening while inviting thinking and motivating action…This is a must-read not just for those interested in Israel but for anyone trying tounderstand the broad cross currents that are buffeting society." —Mark Mellman, President and CEO, Democratic Majority for Israel



"Powerful, well researched and documented, CONSPIRACY U is a call to action—we all should read, absorb and commit to the changes Shay suggests. Highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Hall of Fame Top 50 Reviewer, 5-Stars

About Scott Shay: Scott A. Shay is a lead­ing busi­ness­man, thought leader, and author of two widely read books. Scott is the co-founder and Chairman of Sig­na­ture Bank, well known as one of the best banks in New York for pri­vate busi­ness owners and as a leader in the emerging digital currency ecosystem. Scott earned a BA in Economics and a Masters in Management from Northwestern University, a valuable experience due to the commitment of his professors to high academic standards and the ideals of the university's motto. He is a distinguished leader in the Jewish community and an avid student of religion and its application to the world outside of the synagogue, church, or mosque. These interests are reflected in Conspiracy U, as well as his previous two books, In Good Faith: Questioning Religion and Atheism and Getting Our Groove Back: How to Energize American Jewry. Scott lives in New York City, NY.

