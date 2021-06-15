Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Your business must be FCS-21 Vaccinated if you want employees and



customers to knock the doors down to



get to you





It is 5.00 am, almost "dawn" in the United States, as the dark clouds of the pandemic



slowly recede. So far in the United States, 304 million doses have been administered.



For the first week of June, an average of 1.07 million doses were administered daily.



The aroma of normalcy is fast returning – and yes, it has got us salivating. Provided the



vaccination momentum and societal adherence to health protocols are sustained,



authorities expect us to be much closer to the borders of normalcy by July 4th,



Independence Day!





You will agree that the lockdowns have sucked gallons of life and happiness from us.



Just like you, millions across the country are itching to jump back outdoors, back into



their regular routines to enjoy the famous thrill of American life.



Characteristic of the renowned American resilience, the U.S is bouncing back, and it is



bouncing back quickly. Between December and January, personal income enjoyed a



10% growth. Manufacturing surged by almost 10% point YOY (year on year), with the



annualized GDP growth for Q1 enjoying an estimated rise to 10%. Yes, that is America



for you!

Summer could be coming for your company…



As a business, there is more than the patriotic love of America to excite you in these



economic resurgence numbers. The broader implication that customers are coming



back to your business armed with fatter wallets (in terms of dispensable income) is



thrilling, isn't it?





Yes, customers have money and the enthusiasm to spend, but they wouldn't be too



excited to throw their dollars at you without world-class customer experience. Simply



put, you want their money, they want to be treated right while giving you that money.



The same applies to employees.



Indeed, many businesses are struggling to recruit employees with staff shortages



increasingly complained about. Yes, it is easy to dump the blame on the White House



in terms of the Biden-Administration's $1.9tn stimulus plan offering stimulus



payments and unemployment payments). However, a more objective introspection



would reveal a significant gust of the repulsive odor keeping employees and customers



off your business are from your festering customer and employee experience.



But are you properly poised for the boom?





Ex-employees will not forget in a hurry their experience in your company. Good, and



they would have rushed to come back. Regrettable, and they would stay back home,



exploring more options.



Precisely for the latter, employees who felt terribly handicapped when working for you



will prefer days spent on Netflix over returning to the penitentiaries you disguise as



offices.





Or would it be wrong to call employees despicably starved of the operational



ammunition (in terms of the inventiveness and education) they need to provide the



requested world-class customer experience, "prisoners on the frontline"?



Not only do your ex-employees have a fantastic memory, but your customers also do!



They still remember the customer service experience you dished them. Savory, and



they would rush back after the pandemic. Sour, and they would rightly go back to the



catalog, examining the offerings from your competitors' menu -- a really lengthy



menu by the time life returns to normal.



Before the scenes set for the corporate post-COVID soap opera, it is time to get your



cast and script right. Before customers start coming back in their droves, now is the



time to perform an accelerated autopsy of your customer and employee experience.



What infection killed it before the pandemic? Leadership failure, lack of employee



education, or administrative rheumatism (in terms of an inability of leadership to twist



and turn readily in adaptation to changing market conditions)?



Introducing the lifesaving FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service 2021)



vaccination





More than ever, now is the time to get your business FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service



2021) vaccinated against an anemic customer and employee experience. This is your



surest way of inoculating your business against the set-to-boom competition after the



pandemic.



Take the old-school customer experience approach of putting the customer first and



employees second, and you risk having dissatisfied buyers and disgruntled employees.



Two fatal cancers in their individual rights.





The contemporary socioeconomic dynamics of the post-COVID American 2021 society



call for an innovative disruption of your traditional customer experience model. The



conventional customer experience machinery corporate America previously rode on is



broken – screeching for a structural and ideological overhaul.



How did I know?





Only 1% of customers feel that their expectations of customer service are always met. -



RightNow





84% of customers report that their expectations had not been exceeded in their last



interaction with customer service. - Harvard Business Review



35% of customers have become angry when talking to customer service - American



Express





How costly has been this customer experience malfunction?



$1.6 trillion is lost by companies in the United States due to customers switching due



to poor customer service. - Accenture



82% of customers have ceased business with a company because of a poor customer



experience. - Zendesk





78% of customers have given up on a transaction because of a negative customer



experience. - American Express





How beautiful would it have been if businesses were getting their customer experience



right?





Businesses that deliver better customer experiences obtain revenues between 4% and



8% above their market. - Bain & Company





73% of customers fall in love with a brand because of friendly customer service



representatives. - RightNow





55% of customers are willing to spend more money with a company that guarantees



them a satisfying experience. - ThinkJar





Customers overwhelmingly agreed (83%) that they feel more loyal to brands that



respond and resolve their complaints. - Khoros





70% of customers report that technology makes it simple to take their business to a



competitor if need be. - Salesforce





This affirms the urgency of adopting the Fresh Customer Service model, which places



the employee first and the customer second, effectively empowering the employee to



provide a top-class customer experience for your customers. This is a win-win by all



dimensions: happy employees and happy customers.



The frontline employee is actually #1





The frontline employee deserves to be the center of your adoration. Yes, you are the



heart of the company, but they are the arteries through which what you produce is



transmitted across board as far as to the customer.





Yes, a dysfunctional heart is a dead being. Similarly, a dysfunctional artery is almost a



dead being too. This means your business needs more than your sparkling



entrepreneurial genius to succeed after the pandemic. It yet needs a state-of-the-art



conduit for such genius to be transmitted to your customers: your frontline employee!



The Fresh Customer Service 2021 model is astonishingly effective because when you



emotionally and intellectually equip your frontline employees, you get happy



employees oozing expertise garnished with cheerfulness. This is a delicacy your



customers gluttonously enjoy.





Buyers want to be infected with the enthusiasm and passion your frontline employee



leaches. Mathematically, the Fresh Customer Service 2021 model states that Happy



employees = happy customers = happy P&L statements!



While your arms need the likes of the Moderna and Pfizer shots as biological



vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, your business critically needs the



socioeconomic FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service 21) vaccination to prevent sickening



your potential & current employees and customers.



The good news is that we have done all the hard work of developing and proving the



efficacy of the FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service 21) vaccination. Injecting the FCS-21



vaccine into your business is your part of the work.



In the next part, we will take you through the 6.5 steps to get your business FCS-21



vaccinated to run successfully after the pandemic.