Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Your business must be FCS-21 Vaccinated if you want employees and
customers to knock the doors down to
get to you
It is 5.00 am, almost "dawn" in the United States, as the dark clouds of the pandemic
slowly recede. So far in the United States, 304 million doses have been administered.
For the first week of June, an average of 1.07 million doses were administered daily.
The aroma of normalcy is fast returning – and yes, it has got us salivating. Provided the
vaccination momentum and societal adherence to health protocols are sustained,
authorities expect us to be much closer to the borders of normalcy by July 4th,
Independence Day!
You will agree that the lockdowns have sucked gallons of life and happiness from us.
Just like you, millions across the country are itching to jump back outdoors, back into
their regular routines to enjoy the famous thrill of American life.
Characteristic of the renowned American resilience, the U.S is bouncing back, and it is
bouncing back quickly. Between December and January, personal income enjoyed a
10% growth. Manufacturing surged by almost 10% point YOY (year on year), with the
annualized GDP growth for Q1 enjoying an estimated rise to 10%. Yes, that is America
for you!
Summer could be coming for your company…
As a business, there is more than the patriotic love of America to excite you in these
economic resurgence numbers. The broader implication that customers are coming
back to your business armed with fatter wallets (in terms of dispensable income) is
thrilling, isn't it?
Yes, customers have money and the enthusiasm to spend, but they wouldn't be too
excited to throw their dollars at you without world-class customer experience. Simply
put, you want their money, they want to be treated right while giving you that money.
The same applies to employees.
Indeed, many businesses are struggling to recruit employees with staff shortages
increasingly complained about. Yes, it is easy to dump the blame on the White House
in terms of the Biden-Administration's $1.9tn stimulus plan offering stimulus
payments and unemployment payments). However, a more objective introspection
would reveal a significant gust of the repulsive odor keeping employees and customers
off your business are from your festering customer and employee experience.
But are you properly poised for the boom?
Ex-employees will not forget in a hurry their experience in your company. Good, and
they would have rushed to come back. Regrettable, and they would stay back home,
exploring more options.
Precisely for the latter, employees who felt terribly handicapped when working for you
will prefer days spent on Netflix over returning to the penitentiaries you disguise as
offices.
Or would it be wrong to call employees despicably starved of the operational
ammunition (in terms of the inventiveness and education) they need to provide the
requested world-class customer experience, "prisoners on the frontline"?
Not only do your ex-employees have a fantastic memory, but your customers also do!
They still remember the customer service experience you dished them. Savory, and
they would rush back after the pandemic. Sour, and they would rightly go back to the
catalog, examining the offerings from your competitors' menu -- a really lengthy
menu by the time life returns to normal.
Before the scenes set for the corporate post-COVID soap opera, it is time to get your
cast and script right. Before customers start coming back in their droves, now is the
time to perform an accelerated autopsy of your customer and employee experience.
What infection killed it before the pandemic? Leadership failure, lack of employee
education, or administrative rheumatism (in terms of an inability of leadership to twist
and turn readily in adaptation to changing market conditions)?
Introducing the lifesaving FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service 2021)
vaccination
More than ever, now is the time to get your business FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service
2021) vaccinated against an anemic customer and employee experience. This is your
surest way of inoculating your business against the set-to-boom competition after the
pandemic.
Take the old-school customer experience approach of putting the customer first and
employees second, and you risk having dissatisfied buyers and disgruntled employees.
Two fatal cancers in their individual rights.
The contemporary socioeconomic dynamics of the post-COVID American 2021 society
call for an innovative disruption of your traditional customer experience model. The
conventional customer experience machinery corporate America previously rode on is
broken – screeching for a structural and ideological overhaul.
How did I know?
Only 1% of customers feel that their expectations of customer service are always met. -
RightNow
84% of customers report that their expectations had not been exceeded in their last
interaction with customer service. - Harvard Business Review
35% of customers have become angry when talking to customer service - American
Express
How costly has been this customer experience malfunction?
$1.6 trillion is lost by companies in the United States due to customers switching due
to poor customer service. - Accenture
82% of customers have ceased business with a company because of a poor customer
experience. - Zendesk
78% of customers have given up on a transaction because of a negative customer
experience. - American Express
How beautiful would it have been if businesses were getting their customer experience
right?
Businesses that deliver better customer experiences obtain revenues between 4% and
8% above their market. - Bain & Company
73% of customers fall in love with a brand because of friendly customer service
representatives. - RightNow
55% of customers are willing to spend more money with a company that guarantees
them a satisfying experience. - ThinkJar
Customers overwhelmingly agreed (83%) that they feel more loyal to brands that
respond and resolve their complaints. - Khoros
70% of customers report that technology makes it simple to take their business to a
competitor if need be. - Salesforce
This affirms the urgency of adopting the Fresh Customer Service model, which places
the employee first and the customer second, effectively empowering the employee to
provide a top-class customer experience for your customers. This is a win-win by all
dimensions: happy employees and happy customers.
The frontline employee is actually #1
The frontline employee deserves to be the center of your adoration. Yes, you are the
heart of the company, but they are the arteries through which what you produce is
transmitted across board as far as to the customer.
Yes, a dysfunctional heart is a dead being. Similarly, a dysfunctional artery is almost a
dead being too. This means your business needs more than your sparkling
entrepreneurial genius to succeed after the pandemic. It yet needs a state-of-the-art
conduit for such genius to be transmitted to your customers: your frontline employee!
The Fresh Customer Service 2021 model is astonishingly effective because when you
emotionally and intellectually equip your frontline employees, you get happy
employees oozing expertise garnished with cheerfulness. This is a delicacy your
customers gluttonously enjoy.
Buyers want to be infected with the enthusiasm and passion your frontline employee
leaches. Mathematically, the Fresh Customer Service 2021 model states that Happy
employees = happy customers = happy P&L statements!
While your arms need the likes of the Moderna and Pfizer shots as biological
vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, your business critically needs the
socioeconomic FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service 21) vaccination to prevent sickening
your potential & current employees and customers.
The good news is that we have done all the hard work of developing and proving the
efficacy of the FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service 21) vaccination. Injecting the FCS-21
vaccine into your business is your part of the work.
In the next part, we will take you through the 6.5 steps to get your business FCS-21
vaccinated to run successfully after the pandemic.
Michael D. Brown
The leading authority on delivering Fresh Results®
Michael D. Brown is a sought-after speaker, global management expert, and author of Fresh Passion: Get A Brand or Die A Generic (MyFreshBrand.com), Fresh Customer Service®: Treat the Employee as #1 and the Customer as #2 and You Will Get Customers for Life (FreshCustomerService.com), Fresh Notes on Personal Branding, Fresh Notes on Customer Service, Fresh Notes on How Not to Graduate into Poverty, and Fresh Passion Leadership – Become a Distinct Branded Leader or Extinct Generic. He has over eighteen years of experience helping companies and individuals achieve results and has held numerous leadership positions at Fortune Global 100 Companies.
