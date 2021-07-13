Your Spirit is Forever

I was very surprised to find that in past lives, I had been a Shaman. Having had several Indian past lives was a surprise, but this was the biggest one. I had answers for how the dynamics of our souls can be healed in this human experience.

In my growing up through a dysfunctional family of alcohol, mental illness, domestic violence, and abuse, I had endured many difficulties including almost dying 12 times. Somehow, I came through these episodes with answers to clarify what was the dynamics of my experiences.

Through reflection, I was able to access information of the solutions to the situations and move forward in my life with less baggage. It seemed endless after years of these events. However, my life did seem to grow into more serenity. The only concern was that more kept being revealed through more incidents and needing to find new answers.

I enjoyed the improvement for moving beyond my sick family and marriage, but would the happenings ever stop. Through my meditations, I continued to find more answers to living a life in love. I realized I was cleaning out my soul from the lessons meant for me to move into a higher consciousness of unconditional love.

Fortunately, I was able to receive training to help others connect with their souls and have helped many work on this almost endless journey. As I found answers through my pain, I share them with other so they too can heal that part of the soul. It is about transforming our feelings from fear into being a love-based person. We have difference experiences, but the feelings are the same for all of us.

The answer told to me from spirit was to identify each fear, resentment, anger, shame, etc. to release it and replace it with love and grace. Over time, this has proved to be very productive. I became a fearless person, I thought until this last weekend.

I was scared to death, as I could not walk from the bedroom to the kitchen to eat during the day. I lay in bed terrified from the spasms that continued through the day. I have had arthritis in my knees for several years that are quite painful. However, last weekend, the excruciating contractions lasted more than an hour this time.

Since I knew that pain is the touchstone of spiritual growth, I asked myself from where was this pain coming. Hearing I had to feel the pain of being scared to death. I requested answers. My feelings were frozen from my disastrous growing up and life. I found 9 times in this life that I was scared to death, but ignored the feelings, as I could not do that. In growing up I was not allowed to talk, trust, or have feelings in my family or marriage. It was time to feel the feelings. Now was really the time to experience those feelings for them to leave.

When I prayed for my higher power to release my being scared to death, I found that I needed the experience to realize that I was spirit and would never die. Spirit is forever, eternal, and everlasting. I would change form and return, although I would not die. I felt free and empowered to be filled with the spirit of love that is always there within. I just had to move beyond the ego messages of fear that stop it.

My books at Amazon, You Tubes, counseling, and monthly columns are all about how to move beyond the ego and into the reality of a loving spirit that we truly are. The universal spirit of love created us and always loves being with us no matter what the ego/ brain messages are. Moving into healing my soul feels like the pieces of the puzzle have come together.

This concept is explained further in Marilyn's ten books, You Tubes, readings, and counseling. Marilyn Redmond is an ordained minister for spiritual counseling, readings, regression, IBRT, and healing, ABH. In addition, she is a teacher, speaker, and medium offering information from the other side for illness, relationships, and issues in your life. Marilyn can help you find health, happiness, and prosperity. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZrFxEIkdkk

Check out her website, https://www.angelicasgifts.com

Books: at https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmon..

Barnes and Nobel https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Mari..

176 videos on You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/user/puyallup..

Blog at http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.c..

Contact her at marilyn@angelicasgifts.com