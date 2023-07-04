YouTube Channel for Caregivers Celebrates Over 800 Videos

Denver, CO - July 6, 2023. Pamela D Wilson's YouTube Channel for family caregivers @pameladwilsoncaregivingexpert celebrates over 800 videos answering questions family caregivers ask. Wilson is a YouTube content creator who offers proven advice supported by more than twenty years of professional experience consulting with families and providing direct care to the elderly and adults with disabilities.

Two of her most recent videos featured on YouTube address important topics:

How to Help Aging Parents Make Decisions

How to Help Elderly Parents Who Aren't Capable of Caring for Themselves sheds light on the differences between aging parents with memory loss and older adults who find it challenging to make complex decisions. The combination of age and health concerns can necessitate making practical decisions about where to live, how to receive care, and how to pay for care.

For example, older adults who live in the same home for many years may find the thought of moving overwhelming due to the number of considerations involved. Making home repairs and cleaning out a house can feel overwhelming for anyone—especially older adults who don't feel well because of poor health.

The consideration of moving involves identifying the next place to live, cost and affordability, access to healthcare, the ability to pay for caregiving services, and many more factors. While aging parents often expect adult children to provide support, this may not always be practical when children live far away or are busy with careers, marriage, and raising children.

Because aging, advancing health problems, and caregiving are conversations put on the back burner until an event forces discussion, adult children struggle with emotional decisions about how to help parents and balance their lives.

Working Caregivers Need Support

The video, How to Convince HR That Working Caregivers Need Support, offers tips for employees who may feel uncomfortable bringing up caregiving issues at work. Employees can send a copy of the video link to their human resources department or direct supervisor to open the door to discussions about caregiving and work.

Employed caregivers struggle with work schedules by attempting to squeeze in time during the work day to call physicians or coordinate health care needs. When concerns about the ability to do a good job for employers surface, caregivers reduce their work schedules or quit their jobs.

Unfortunately, most family caregivers fail to recognize the long-term financial and health impacts of this decision. The stress of family caregiving takes a significant toll on caregiver well-being.

Some large companies offer benefits to support employee caregivers, including creating ERGs (employee resource groups) to support education and workplace discussions. Other companies have yet to recognize the increasing needs of employee caregivers who need flexible schedules and additional support to remain employed and care for loved ones.

The benefit of offering caregiver programs includes retaining skilled and experienced employees at all levels of the organization. In business sectors where employee turnover may be high—like direct health care workers—addressing these needs are critical to maintaining consistent staffing and business operations.

The Complexities of the Healthcare System are Challenging for Caregivers

Frustrations for family caregivers often relate to accessing health care or community services. When these organizations, which provide direct services to address health care, mental health, behavioral health, and social needs, fail to address the needs of their employees, the system cannot meet the needs of underserved and vulnerable persons.

According to Wilson, "The healthcare system and all of its complexities, like Medicare and Medicaid, are well beyond the understanding of most consumers. When one adds the legalities of being a court-appointed guardian or a power of attorney to managing healthcare needs, many caregivers feel lost. My goal is to simplify the information that caregivers find challenging to understand so that they can plan for and provide the best care for aging loved ones and themselves."

Wilson's Programs Provide Caregiver Support

Wilson has lived experiences, personally and professionally, supporting the information in the videos, online education programs, podcasts, and articles she creates. She provides detailed step-by-step education and instructions to guide family caregivers and persons needing care through uncertainty and challenging times. Wilson also hosts an online caregiver support group on Facebook called The Caregiving Trap, named after her book.

More information may be found on her website or by contacting her directly.

