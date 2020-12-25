You can take advantage of a new kind of instruction- Arts in Ed at Home!

As a new ASTC member, NEO works with EDUDesigns to transform hybrid learning into new outlooks, skills and attitudes!

Consider making a contribution to EDUdesigns.org this Christmas or let them make a donation to you by their discounted master book: SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING AT.

You will be happy, kids will be happy, and you will get multiple returns for your investment for years to come.

Ho, Ho, Ho- the research is in drawing builds brains, bodies, spirits and skills whether as a hobby or as a future or present profession. Enjoy Roscoe and help Dani and Ruth build their outreach this season.

Christmas Day, 2020

Using Art as a gateway into mindful awareness, self-confidence, academic success and creating a new understanding of the world, the seasons, and others....a drawing at a time.

Bo Lebo

Director of New Education Options

Resources:

Music, Art, Performance, Instruction, Brain based Learning may provide a new away to restore our economies, help workers, define commerce and culture...please consider a donation in the meantime to a charity, artist, radio station, club, restaurant, bookstore, nonprofit, artist, or gofund me of your choice....we all need the resiliency this will provide.

