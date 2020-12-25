You can take advantage of a new kind of instruction- Arts in Ed at Home!

Consider making a contribution to EDUdesigns.org this Christmas or let them make a donation to you by their discounted master book: SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING AT.
You will be happy, kids will be happy, and you will get multiple returns for your investment for years to come.
Ho, Ho, Ho- the research is in drawing builds brains, bodies, spirits and skills whether as a hobby or as a future or present profession. Enjoy Roscoe and help Dani and Ruth build their outreach this season.
Christmas Day, 2020
Using Art as a gateway into mindful awareness, self-confidence, academic success and creating a new understanding of the world, the seasons, and others....a drawing at a time.
Bo Lebo
Director of New Education Options
Resources:
Music, Art, Performance, Instruction, Brain based Learning may provide a new away to restore our economies, help workers, define commerce and culture...please consider a donation in the meantime to a charity, artist, radio station, club, restaurant, bookstore, nonprofit, artist, or gofund me of your choice....we all need the resiliency this will provide.
Somebody NEEDS You! Starring the many voices of June Foray . . . - YouTube
PENTATONIX + HOME FREE| Christmas Songs Collection - YouTube
Home | Arts in Education
NAMM | NAMM.org
STEAM Funding Endorsed BY NEA | HuffPost
NSF Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Program | NSF - National Science Foundation
Somebody NEEDS You! - EDU Designs
Donate (paypal.com)
Oscars For Animated Shorts 2021: A Look At This Year's Candidates (cartoonbrew.com)