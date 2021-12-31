Write, Speak And Profit at Becoming An Unstoppable Woman Summit

Friday, December 31, 2021

For the first time ever Charlotte Howard Collins will be teaching women how to write, speak and profit at the January 2022 Becoming An Unstoppable Woman Summit.

Becoming An Unstoppable Woman Summit is an annual gathering of women all around the world in different industries and walks of life where they share their stories, cutting-edge business practices, and insider knowledge, motivation and mindset to help women thrive in life and their career.

You don't want to miss this one. Hanna Olivas and Adriana Luna Carlos made sure to pack the summit with top notch experts and so much value that you'll leave as a completely changed woman after this event.

•LEARNING,

•NETWORKING,

•PERKS & GIVEAWAYS!!!!

WE WANT YOU ALL TO BE HERE

•Full-access to the 2-day summit

•Access live speaker Q&As

•1-on-1 networking with attendees

•Entry to prizes and giveaways worth over $20,000

Get your tickets now at

https://bit.ly/bauwsummit2022



