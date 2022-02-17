Speaker
World Trade Centers Partner to Honor International Women's Day
From:
Jan Du Plain - Du Plain Global Enterprises Jan Du Plain - Du Plain Global Enterprises
Washington,, DC
Thursday, February 17, 2022


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Contact: Jacie Roberts Lallis; (202) 312-1552,  jroberts@rrbitc.com 

World Trade Centers Partner to Honor International Women's Day  A Seat at the Table: Women in Global Leadership Series Features Powerhouse Women  Diplomats and Business Executives 

Washington, DC (February 17, 2022) The World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC) and World Trade Center Dublin (WTCD) celebrates the one-year anniversary of A Seat at the  Table – Women in Global Leadership webinar series with a spring slate of influential global  leaders starting with Her Excellency Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne, Ambassador, St. Kitts and  Nevis on February 22.  

The three-part series will continue with Florie Liser, CEO, Corporate Council on Africa on March  29 and Margery Kraus, Founder and Executive Chairman, APCO Worldwide on April 26. 

The launch of the spring series will honor this year's International Women's Day theme of  #BreaktheBias. Conversations will focus on raising greater awareness about issues impacting  women's equality, celebrating women's achievements and accomplishments, and continuing to  promote a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. 

"Behind every strong woman is a story that gave her no other choice," said author and  advocate, Nakeia Homer. This quote has served as inspiration for the series and the visionary  women leaders have each personified this message in their roles spanning diplomacy,  international business, trade, and culture. 

Over the past year, thousands of women have taken a Seat at the Table and joined these  intimate and invaluable conversations. Speakers have echoed a common theme—women are  essential for driving economic growth and social change for their communities, countries, and  the world. 

Moderated by author Susan Sloan, the series closely examines the personal perspectives and  experiences of former and current ambassadors, dignitaries and global business leaders who  have made an impact in their respective careers and areas of expertise. Sloan's book "A Seat  

at the Table: Women, Diplomacy, and Lessons for the World" shares the impact of gender diversified leadership and highlights stories from women ambassadors and government  officials. 

Register for the spring webinar series: 

H.E. Dr. Thelma-Phillip Browne, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United States Ms. Florie Liser, President and CEO, Corporate Council on Africa 

Ms. Margery Kraus, Founder and Executive Chairman, APCO Worldwide 

Past speakers: 

Ambassador Swanee Hunt, former U.S. Ambassador to Austria 

Ambassador Capricia Marshall, former Chief of Protocol, State Department;  Ambassador Princess Reema of Saudi Arabia; 

H.E. Ivonne Baki, Ambassador of Ecuador to the U.S.;  

Ambassador Melanne Verveer, Executive Director, Georgetown Institute of Women's Peace  and Security.  

To view past conversations, click here. 

For more information about the series and/or to coordinate interviews with World Trade Center  representatives, moderator or guest speakers, please email Jacie Roberts Lallis at  mailto: jroberts@rrbitc.com. 

Presented by: World Trade Center, Washington DC and World Trade Center Dublin 

Promotional Partners: Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide (AAFSW), Howard  University School of Business, Women Business Collaborative (WBC) 

Sponsored by: TCMA (A Drew Company), the exclusive manager of the Ronald Reagan Building and  International Trade Center and Shahin D. Mafi, RING & RIDE, LLC 

About Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) 

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is a dynamic hub for government, business,  culture, and community, in the heart of the nation's capital. As the first and only federal building  dedicated to both public and private use, the Reagan Building is the official World Trade Center  Washington, DC (WTCDC), and a premier conference and event venue with executive office space,  attractions, dining, retail, parking, and community activities. 

The WTCDC as a member of the World Trade Centers Association utilizes a global network of 750,000  affiliated business from 300 trade centers in over 100 countries to maximize its connections and  capabilities. With this extended network, WTCDC works diligently to ensure the RRB/ITC offers a rich  mix of signature events such as high-profile economic summits, conferences, and cultural programs.  These initiatives foster international dialogue, enhance diplomacy, and generate business opportunities.  Visit www.rrbitc.com or follow us @ReaganITCDC. 

About World Trade Center Dublin (WTCD) 

The World Trade Center Dublin (WTCD) provides business and trade organizations across Ireland with a  gateway to new international trade opportunities, collaboration, and education. With a robust global  network consisting of international business organizations, trade centers, experts, public partnerships,  and service providers, the WTCD assists Irish SMEs in expanding their brand and products beyond  Ireland. Our Gateway program offers ongoing trade and expansion tools that can assist an SME begin or  expand their trade journey, while the Accelerator program offers a unique opportunity for our members to  gain access to present their products to big box retail stores. The WTCD also serves as a resource for  companies around the world seeking trade opportunities in Ireland. For more information,  visit www.wtcdublin.ie/ 

About TCMA (A Drew Company) 

Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA) is the exclusive manager of Ronald Reagan Building and  International Trade Center (RRB/ITC). TCMA's team specializes in International Trade Services, Real Estate Management and Hospitality. For more information, visit www.drewcompany.com.
 

 

Press Contact: Jan Du Plain (202) 486-7004

 

 

 
