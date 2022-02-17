FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Jacie Roberts Lallis; (202) 312-1552, jroberts@rrbitc.com

World Trade Centers Partner to Honor International Women's Day A Seat at the Table: Women in Global Leadership Series Features Powerhouse Women Diplomats and Business Executives

Washington, DC (February 17, 2022) – The World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC) and World Trade Center Dublin (WTCD) celebrates the one-year anniversary of A Seat at the Table – Women in Global Leadership webinar series with a spring slate of influential global leaders starting with Her Excellency Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne, Ambassador, St. Kitts and Nevis on February 22.

The three-part series will continue with Florie Liser, CEO, Corporate Council on Africa on March 29 and Margery Kraus, Founder and Executive Chairman, APCO Worldwide on April 26.

The launch of the spring series will honor this year's International Women's Day theme of #BreaktheBias. Conversations will focus on raising greater awareness about issues impacting women's equality, celebrating women's achievements and accomplishments, and continuing to promote a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

"Behind every strong woman is a story that gave her no other choice," said author and advocate, Nakeia Homer. This quote has served as inspiration for the series and the visionary women leaders have each personified this message in their roles spanning diplomacy, international business, trade, and culture.

Over the past year, thousands of women have taken a Seat at the Table and joined these intimate and invaluable conversations. Speakers have echoed a common theme—women are essential for driving economic growth and social change for their communities, countries, and the world.

Moderated by author Susan Sloan, the series closely examines the personal perspectives and experiences of former and current ambassadors, dignitaries and global business leaders who have made an impact in their respective careers and areas of expertise. Sloan's book "A Seat

at the Table: Women, Diplomacy, and Lessons for the World" shares the impact of gender diversified leadership and highlights stories from women ambassadors and government officials.

Register for the spring webinar series:

• H.E. Dr. Thelma-Phillip Browne, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United States • Ms. Florie Liser, President and CEO, Corporate Council on Africa

• Ms. Margery Kraus, Founder and Executive Chairman, APCO Worldwide

Past speakers:

• Ambassador Swanee Hunt, former U.S. Ambassador to Austria

• Ambassador Capricia Marshall, former Chief of Protocol, State Department; • Ambassador Princess Reema of Saudi Arabia;

• H.E. Ivonne Baki, Ambassador of Ecuador to the U.S.; • Ambassador Melanne Verveer, Executive Director, Georgetown Institute of Women's Peace and Security. To view past conversations, click here. For more information about the series and/or to coordinate interviews with World Trade Center representatives, moderator or guest speakers, please email Jacie Roberts Lallis at mailto: jroberts@rrbitc.com. Presented by: World Trade Center, Washington DC and World Trade Center Dublin Promotional Partners: Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide (AAFSW), Howard University School of Business, Women Business Collaborative (WBC) Sponsored by: TCMA (A Drew Company), the exclusive manager of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center and Shahin D. Mafi, RING & RIDE, LLC About Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is a dynamic hub for government, business, culture, and community, in the heart of the nation's capital. As the first and only federal building dedicated to both public and private use, the Reagan Building is the official World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC), and a premier conference and event venue with executive office space, attractions, dining, retail, parking, and community activities. The WTCDC as a member of the World Trade Centers Association utilizes a global network of 750,000 affiliated business from 300 trade centers in over 100 countries to maximize its connections and capabilities. With this extended network, WTCDC works diligently to ensure the RRB/ITC offers a rich mix of signature events such as high-profile economic summits, conferences, and cultural programs. These initiatives foster international dialogue, enhance diplomacy, and generate business opportunities. Visit www.rrbitc.com or follow us @ReaganITCDC. About World Trade Center Dublin (WTCD) The World Trade Center Dublin (WTCD) provides business and trade organizations across Ireland with a gateway to new international trade opportunities, collaboration, and education. With a robust global network consisting of international business organizations, trade centers, experts, public partnerships, and service providers, the WTCD assists Irish SMEs in expanding their brand and products beyond Ireland. Our Gateway program offers ongoing trade and expansion tools that can assist an SME begin or expand their trade journey, while the Accelerator program offers a unique opportunity for our members to gain access to present their products to big box retail stores. The WTCD also serves as a resource for companies around the world seeking trade opportunities in Ireland. For more information, visit www.wtcdublin.ie/ About TCMA (A Drew Company) Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA) is the exclusive manager of Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC). TCMA's team specializes in International Trade Services, Real Estate Management and Hospitality. For more information, visit www.drewcompany.com.