Women's Film Festival Selects Man's Movie

The City of The City of Angels WOMEN'S Film Festival made the feature film Forbidden Power as an official selection for their three day event: Sept. 24, 25, 26, 2021

It will compete is several catagories for a prize. The feature film, written, produced and directed by men, is a sciene fiction yarn about 'sexually transmited power'; the woman who has it and the men she gives it to.

How did this movie end up at a women's film festival?

Lisa K. Crosato, the artistic director of the festival, happened to see Forbidden Power which has 'a cast driven by women'.

She contacted Executive Producer / Actor Harry Mok, and invited Forbidden Power to be entered in the festival. The panal of judges selected it to be shown and in competition.

The screening time and date will be set soon and added to this article when it's set.

On Sept. 26th the festival will be honoring movie director Peter Bogdanovich for his 'strongly crafted, unforgettable female characters'.

The festival will take place at the Bella Blanca Event Center, 5122 Tujunga Ave. Los Angeles, CA 91601.