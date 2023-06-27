Women Who Love Prisoners Featured in New Book Love and Sex in Prison; To Become Film Produced in October 2023

Love and Sex in Prison is a book that features the experiences of women in relationships with prisoners. It is published by American Leadership Books and written by Gini Graham Scott, PhD and Peter Anderson. These relationships develop in two main ways – women meet prisoners as pen pals or are volunteers or staffers in a prison, and wives and girlfriends stand by their man in prison.

Women who fall in love with prisoners as pen pals often begin by communicating with incarcerated individuals in order to provide emotional and moral support, engage in meaningful conversations, or even build romantic relationships. Women who become prison pen pals commonly use online services that specialize in connecting women with inmates across the country. Additionally, many prisons have their own programs for connecting inmates with pen pals. While not all relationships between an inmate and prison pen pal will lead to positive outcomes, these connections can benefit both parties by providing companionship and understanding in difficult times.

Wives of prisoners often face unique and difficult challenges. These may include financial strain, loneliness, social stigma, and fear for their partner's safety. While about 80% of these relationships do break up, the other wives remain committed to stand by their partners despite the hardships they face. Many find support in organizations like Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) which provide a community for wives of prisoners while advocating for criminal justice reform.

Girlfriends of prisoners also face many difficulties as a result of their relationship with an inmate. Like wives, girlfriends must cope with financial insecurity, loneliness, and potential social stigma associated with being in a relationship with someone who is behind bars.

Love and Sex in Prison describes these relationships in depth. It is available on Amazon and is being turned into a documentary featuring interviews with women in relationships with prisoners, as well as with their partners in prison or recently released. It will be filmed in October 2023.

The Amazon link for the book is at https://www.amazon.com/Love-Sex-Prison-Relationships-Girlfriends/dp/B0C1J9CYPL. The book is also available in a Kindle edition. For more information, contact American Leadership Books at American Leadership Books.com.

