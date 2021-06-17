Why is this small town in New Hampshire a perfect place to start a family?

Why is this small town in New Hampshire is a perfect place to start a family?

Located in the western center of the state, the small town of New London, NH has plenty to offer its residents, including beautiful lakes and abundant wildlife. The fresh air and serene setting make it easy for visitors to relax and take in all that nature have to offer. What's not to love about this city?

New London, New Hampshire, is a small town with a big charm. Whether you live there or are just visiting, you will find plenty of fun activities for all ages.

It's no surprise that the residents love living in this scenic and historic spot. One of the best things about New London is that it has everything you need to be happy: plenty of outdoor activities, great schools, good food, and a large community center where local events are held year-round. If you're looking for an escape from everyday life, then visit! You'll fall in love at first sight!

The town center is beautifully maintained and makes for a great place to take family walks or just enjoy nature that makes for great places to take family walks or just enjoy nature. There are plenty of options for those who love shopping or dining out, from quaint shops downtown to high-end restaurants on the water in the neighboring town, Sunapee.

NEW LONDON, NH

New London, New Hampshire, is the perfect place to live for those who enjoy being surrounded by nature. If you're looking for a place to settle down, New London, NH, is the perfect town. This small town is full of all sorts of things that make it easy to live your best life. There is a great school system in the area where children can get their education and grow up happy with plenty of friends around them while getting an excellent education.

There are also many scenic parks nearby where families can spend time together exploring nature or enjoying some quality family time together on one of the many walking trails that exist here in New England. The people who live here love living here because they know there is always something going on to keep them entertained and engaged!

The residents are very happy and content with their lives there as they enjoy the close-knit community they have always wanted to live in. They also love living in such an affordable place with not too much worry about jobs and high taxes. With all of these great features, it's no wonder that this town is one of the happiest places to live by!

NEW LONDON, NH SPOTS TO CHECK OUT

If you're looking for a small town that has everything, New London is the perfect spot. It's not too big or too small, and it has all of your necessities in one place with beautiful scenery and plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy. From hiking on Mount Sunapee to grabbing ice cream from the local Pizza Chef, there are so many things that make a living in this quaint town worth it!

The residents are proud to live in such a quiet place, and they often say that they can't imagine living anywhere else. They love the beauty of the rolling hills, the accessibility to outdoor activities like hiking and skiing, as well as their proximity to Boston without being overrun by tourists--or traffic.

Here are some of the New London, New Hampshire tourist destinations you can check out:

NEW LONDON BARN PLAYHOUSE

The New London Barn Playhouse is a beloved summer-stock theater in New England, producing exceptional theater produced by rising actors in conjunction with seasoned pros. Each year, producers and actresses join forces for several months to develop an unrivaled play production known for its innovative style and exceptional performing ensemble. Since 1933, the theater in New Hampshire's scenic Lake Sunapee region has entertained a huge crowd each summer.

OAK AND GRAIN

Oak & Grain, a highly recognized New London restaurant, is the perfect place to celebrate New Hampshire's richness. The meals, which are influenced by flavors worldwide, feature the area's finest local produce, featuring local farmers and their herb garden. The restaurant serves true farm-to-table, New England cuisine while also promoting community farmers and fishers.

From the exquisite dining room, take in the breathtaking views of Pleasant Lake and Mt. Kearsarge. The nightly personalized meals allow them to cater to any dietary requirements readily. They also specialize in events planning and business conferences, and their dining rooms can provide solitude for both small and large groups.

THE FLYING GOOSE BREW PUB & GRILLE

In the picturesque village of New London, the Flying Goose Brew Pub is a family-owned restaurant with 17 Handcrafted Brews on tap and breathtaking scenery of Mt. Kearsarge. Dining in the pub feels like "home," whether it's for a light lunch, a cool drink, or a haven for families and friends to meet. It offers a peaceful yet fun environment to those who come past their doors.

INN AT PLEASANT LAKE

Caleb Segur established the Inn at Pleasant Lake as a private home in 1790. In the lake valley, he cultivated about 400 acres of grassland. He constructed his Cape-type farmhouse and barn here, near the beaches of Pleasant Lake.

Colonel William Messer, a former Union officer, soon bought the place and turned it into an inn in 1868. He built a second story and a line of wide arches for his summer retreat, called The Red Gables Inn. For more than 150 years, it has been a hotspot for tourism.

At the Inn at Pleasant Lake, the legacy of hospitality is still alive and well. The gables, the lake, the food, and the vistas are all still there, ready to greet you.

The Inn at Pleasant Lake offers a great alternative for those looking for somewhere serene to spend their vacation time this summer! With their convenient access to the beach, the mountains, artistic venues, local shopping, and a wide array of outdoor activities. Whether you are looking for a quiet romantic escape, or an exhilarating outdoor adventure, their New London bed, and breakfast will provide an unmatched experience.

NEW LONDON, NH HOMES FOR SALE

With a population of over 4,000 people, New London is the biggest town in the Lake Sunapee region, located 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Concord, New Hampshire.

New London, NH, is the perfect place to live if you're looking for some peace in your life. New London has everything one could want from an upstate New Hampshire town: charming architecture, scenic views, and plenty of open space for nature lovers to explore.

There are many home listings in New London, NH. Whether you're looking for a starter home and want to get into the market with a manageable monthly mortgage payment, or if you're looking for an investment property that can be rented out to make some extra money while still providing substantial returns on your initial investment, there is something here for everyone.

Many people don't know this, but New London is one of the fastest-growing towns in New Hampshire. It's also one of the most affordable places to live. Homes for sale are popping up all over the place and if you're looking for a new home in New Hampshire, then look no further than here!

As reported by NEREN as of 06/14/2021 (Single-Family), the real estate market of New London, NH is as follows:

Currently, there are 16 active listings for single-family homes in New London, NH, with an average list price of $951,306 and 54 Days On the Market.

From January to May, there have been 34 total listings and 13 total sold (38.24% sold)

From January to May, the average list price is $560,261, and the average sales price is $572,475. The sale price to list price ratio is 102.18%, and the average days on the market for homes have been 34 days.

Over the last year (May-May) for single-family homes in New London NH as of 06/14/2021:

There have been 108 total listings.

82 total homes sold.

The average list price is $618,906 and the average sales price is $612,911.

The average Days on the market for sold listings have been 44 days.

The above stats means that houses are selling fast in New London, compared to other places. This is no longer surprising to learn how close the place is to the lakes and mountains, has plenty of open space for recreation such as hiking or biking, and is home to an amazing school system.

CONCLUSION

New London, NH, is a great place to call home. What makes it so great is that there are many activities for the whole family and you can find anything you need within just a few miles of your location. There are plenty of schools from elementary all the way up to college level, with some even within walking distance!

If you're looking for a great place to call home, New London is the perfect spot. There are plenty of restaurants and shops in town, so there will never be a dull moment. Plus, just outside of town is Lake Sunapee where you can find fantastic hiking trails and beautiful scenery.

The town is small enough that you know everyone, and the community is tight-knit. There's a sense of family no matter where you go in this town! You can't beat the amazing scenery and its closeness to everything from Boston to Maine. Plus, there's always something going on with festivals or events...you'll never be bored here!

If you're looking to buy or sell real estate in New London, NH. contact us!