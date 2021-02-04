Why Taurus People Are Leading Us Into The Future - 2021 Horoscope

After a tough 2020, Taurus people come into their own and help lead us into a bright future. See why in Taurus 2021 horoscope.

"Astrologer Anne," Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike, has published her 2021 horoscope for persons born under the sign of Taurus as part of her "Cosmic Love Letter" series, offering horoscopes for each of the 12 signs.

A Leadership Year

The astrology shows that "You, Taurus, are among the ones leading the way into the brand new world of the future," Nordhaus-Bike said.

In 2020, because of planetary positions, "it was pretty hard to expand, let alone branch out or even go anywhere," she explained. "Instead, you were held in place and had to clean up some spiritual debris, pay a karmic debt or two, and work very hard. Whatever you had to finish, now you're free from some of the heaviest labor you've done in a long time."

2021 – Taurus People Come Into Their Own

In 2021, however, "You're coming into your own, Taurus," Nordhaus-Bike said. "You're giving off sparks, and others are starting to notice your authority and electrifying presence."

Through 2023, Jupiter and Saturn will "give you the gravitas to serve as a leader and grant you the spotlight so others will see you that way," she said. "Your power to influence others for the greater good is going to soar, most likely through your career, mentoring others, or operating as a wise elder whom others admire and emulate because you walk your talk."

Show Us How It's Done, Taurus!

"You'll likely start attracting attention," Nordhaus-bike said. "Recognition for who you are and what you do is due. Every bit of acclaim and publicity will help you expand your reach and extend your noblest influence for the greater good. So show us how it's done, Taurus!"

Astrologer Anne's Cosmic Love Letter to Taurus is available at https://astrologeranne.com/69480/horoscope-2021-taurus-horoscope-new-year-2021/.