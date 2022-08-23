Why Restless Vibes Are The BEST Vibes Starting Right Now

Get moving! Now! With the Sun in restless, "always in motion" Virgo, it's the key to your success (and self-improvement).

Feeling restless?

No wonder: the Sun just went into Virgo, one of the most restless signs of the zodiac.

"Virgo is one of the four mutable signs of the zodiac," explained Chicago astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike ("Astrologer Anne"). Mutable means "changeable," a perfect description of these signs, each of which comes at the end of a season."

Virgo's brand of restless is mental restlessness, along with a need to move the body to improve health.

"That's perfect - 'perfect' is a highly Virgo word and goal, by the way - for all of us right now," noted Astrologer Anne. "Virgo season each year takes us out of Leo's sometimes fixed and settled energies into an adaptable, fluid vibe that helps us get going on the creative projects and other passions we focused on during the month of Leo."

Get much more about Virgo and this year's season of the Goddess-Virgin in Astrologer Anne's latest post, "Restless? Why That's PERFECT Right Now!" at https://astrologeranne.com/70231/why-virgos-are-restless-mutable-signs-perfectionism/.

Happy Virgo season and enjoy the coming (perfect restless) month.