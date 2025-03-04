Why Rare Earth Minerals Are Critical to the Supply Chain

A Strategic Opportunity for U.S. Manufacturing, Technology & Defense
Without rare earth minerals, modern manufacturing, technology, and defense industries simply cannot function. These critical materials are essential for producing semiconductors, EV batteries, pharmaceuticals, aerospace components and AI-driven technology. Discussions for the U.S. to access Ukraine's vast reserves of rare earth minerals have recently stalled, leaving a key supply chain opportunity in limbo.
While negotiations remain uncertain, one thing is clear—the U.S. must secure stable and diversified sources of rare earth minerals to protect supply chains and maintain global competitiveness.
"Supply chains don't exist without rare earth minerals—without them, there are no semiconductors, no AI, no clean energy solutions, and no advanced defense systems," said Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., and recognized supply chain expert. "We hope that discussions resume because securing reliable access to these materials is not just an economic advantage—it is a necessity for innovation, national security and supply chain resilience."
Why Rare Earth Minerals Matter
Supply chains rely on natural resources—they are the foundation of manufacturing, technology and energy production. Without critical minerals such as silicon, gallium, germanium, palladium, lithium and rare earth elements, production grinds to a halt.
These materials are used in:
? Semiconductor chips – The foundation of modern electronics and AI
? Pharmaceuticals – Essential for active drug ingredients
? Medical devices/technologies – Required for medical imaging technologies & in some devices
? Electric Vehicles (EVs) – Key to lithium-ion battery production
? AI and Data Centers – High-energy demand requiring vast natural resources
? National Defense – Used in military technology and aerospace manufacturing
"Natural resources aren't just about availability—they're about accessibility and investment," Anderson added. "Ukraine's reserves, along with domestic and allied sources, present strategic opportunities to reduce dependence on adversarial nations while strengthening U.S. manufacturing."
The Push for Domestic and Allied Sourcing
The U.S. has untapped reserves of critical minerals, but policy, environmental regulations, and long lead times have hindered extraction efforts. Meanwhile, China continues to dominate the global market, controlling up to 80% of rare earth processing capacity. To reduce dependence on geopolitical adversaries, manufacturers must explore multiple sourcing strategies:
? Nearshoring and Friendshoring – Sourcing from allied nations
? Investing in Domestic Resources – Exploring U.S.-based mining and refining operations
? Strengthening Supply Chain Visibility – Understanding where key materials originate, mitigating risks
? Leveraging AI & Digital Technologies – Optimizing supply chain resilience through data-driven planning
"With AI, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing driving demand for rare earth minerals to unprecedented levels, securing access to these materials is no longer optional—it's essential for long-term success," Anderson said.
To learn more about navigating supply chain vulnerabilities and future-proofing your business, download LMA Consulting Group's special report: "FutureScape: Crafting Tomorrow's Supply Chain Today."
About LMA Consulting Group
Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. A recognized supply chain thought leader, Ms. Anderson has been named among the Top 40 B2B Tech Influencers, Top 16 ERP Experts to Follow and Top 10 Women in Supply Chain. Ms. Anderson has been featured in Bloomberg, Inc. Magazine, the LA Times, PBS, and the Wall Street Journal. She is an expert on the SIOP process and has published an ebook. SIOP: Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth. Most recently, Ms. Anderson introduced Supply Chain Bytes, a video series featuring short, under-2-minute updates on the latest trends and insights in supply chain management, designed to keep businesses informed and agile in a rapidly evolving environment. For more information on supply chain strategies, sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter or visit LMA Consulting Group.
###
Media Contact: Kathleen McEntee, Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd., (760) 262 – 4080, KathleenMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com