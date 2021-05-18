Why Pisces People Are Key To New Age Of Aquarius - 2021 Horoscope

Pisces people play a unique role in the Age Of Aquarius: carry the best of the past while creating magic in communications.

"Astrologer Anne," Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike, has published her 2021 horoscope for everyone born under the sign of Pisces as part of her "Cosmic Love Letter" series, offering horoscopes for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

The Shift Of The Ages

According to Nordhaus-Bike, in 2020 humanity moved from the Age Of Pisces into the Age Of Aquarius predicted in the 1960s.

Some of the best attributes of the Piscean Age were "figuring out how to be more compassionate, sensitive, and spiritual," she said. "We built societies that reflected Pisces values; cultures that created otherworldly beauty, particularly in the arts and houses of worship; and methods for helping and healing our sisters and brothers. We connected through music, poetry, film, and photography."

Shifting from the Age Of Pisces to Age Of Aquarius, Nordhaus-Bike said, requires people to be more altruistic, humanitarian, futuristic, and idealistic.

For those born under the sign of Pisces, "you have the most unusual and pivotal role to play," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Your role in the new age is a blend of old and new. From now on, you're the keeper of Pisces Age wisdom and experience at the same time that you're the key player behind the scenes who fuels the Age Of Aquarius with spiritual service."

In 2021, Nordhaus-Bike advises Pisceans to look for opportunities for "joining with siblings to raise money for a cause, organizing neighborhood arts activities, or opening an eco business."

Communication "will be the key," she emphasized. "Everything from writing and editing to journaling and public speaking to languages—computer code, even—and hand gestures. You may start a blog or write a book, or invent some new way to communicate. You'll have a magical ability to express yourself nonverbally through dance, music, film, or poetry. Whatever you do, you'll communicate with angelic flair and loving feelings."

For Pisces's 2021 horoscope, go to https://astrologeranne.com/69470/horoscope-2021-pisces-horoscope-new-year-2021/.