Why Millard Fillmore's New Best Friend is Donald Trump

Friday, January 15, 2021

Millard Fillmore, Ex Worst President (Until Now)

If you are ever in Buffalo go visit the Forrest Lawn Cemetery. In section F you find the grave of President Millard Fillmore. Millard was the 13th president from 1850-1853 an who has been universally celebrated as the worst president of all time.

Wikipedia, says of Fillmore, "No President of the United States ... has suffered as much ridicule as Millard Fillmore due to lacking in leadership"

Harry Truman characterized Fillmore as. "a weak, trivial thumb-twaddler who would do nothing to offend anyone".

and one of his biographer commented, "On the central issues of the age his vision was myopic and his legacy is worse ... in the end, Fillmore was always on the wrong side of the great moral and political issues

If I was a relative of Millard's, I would be sending Donald Trump a fruit basket, a gift certificate, or something.

Since January 20, Donald Trump now holds the title of worst president of all time; and Fillmore is "off the hook". There is no need to list why Donald is now the worst; the vast majority of Americans understand why.

To all of my dear friends, who make up part of the 33%, who still love Donald there are two things I know for sure

1. Many years from now Trump will still be the holder of the championship belt for being the most awful leader our country has ever had and



2. Millard Fillmore is now sleeping with a big smile on his face